Polar Announces new AI-Ready Data Center Powered by 100% Renewable Energy in Norway

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Polar today announced the construction of a new multi-phase data center in Tørdal, Norway. It will be purpose-built for AI workloads and powered entirely by renewable hydroelectric energy. The facility’s first phase, DRA01, will provide 12MW of capacity and will be operational in the second half of 2025, with additional capacity planned on the campus in subsequent phases.This state-of-the-art facility is being built in response to the surge in demand for AI computing infrastructure in Europe. By choosing this site in Tørdal, Polar harnesses Norway’s abundant hydroelectric resources and naturally cool climate, to create one of the most energy-efficient AI-ready facilities in the region. The development also has excellent high-speed network connectivity, with diverse routes into the site.“Our new data center, DRA01, represents a significant step forward in sustainable AI infrastructure,” said Andy Hayes, CEO of Polar. “By combining the advantages of Norway’s renewable energy with our AI-optimized design, we’re delivering infrastructure that meets the intense computational demands of AI workloads, while maintaining our commitment to environmental responsibility."The Tier 3 facility has the capability for advanced liquid cooling systems and features high-density rack configurations, specifically engineered for AI applications. It’s located within the Telemark region, with direct access to the country’s hydroelectric power grid, which ensures a highly reliable and sustainable operation.“Aligned to our company vision of accelerating infrastructure, our phased deployment approach allows us to easily and quickly scale capacity in line with market demand, while maintaining operational excellence” added Hayes.The DRA01 facility is the first in a portfolio of ambitious planned developments that will raise the standard of AI-ready data centers across Europe.About Polar DC:Polar develops and operates sustainable, high-performance data centers optimized for AI and high-density computing workloads. The company specializes in creating energy-efficient facilities powered by renewable sources, serving the growing demands of AI and technology companies across Europe.Press contact: Nigel Stevens nstevens@polardc.com

