Same Day Delivery Market Trends – Rapid Expansion from $5.78 Billion to $20.36 Billion at 21.1% CAGR by 2027

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, Same Day Delivery Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Application, Mode of Transportation and End User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 - 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕The global same day delivery market was valued at $5.78 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $20.36 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 21.1%.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07162 Development of e-commerce industry and rise in trading activities due to globalization fuel the growth of the global same day delivery market. On the other hand, poor infrastructure, higher logistics costs, and lack of control of retailers on logistics service impede the growth to some extent. However, emergence of last mile deliveries coupled with logistics automation and cost cutting & lead time reduction due to adoption of multi-modal system are expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨-Flight cancellations and travel bans across the world led to huge slowdown of the supply chain and logistics activities across the globe. Accordingly, the global same day delivery market was impacted negatively.However, government bodies worldwide have now come up with relaxations and the market is projected to recoup soon.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/same-day-delivery-market/purchase-options The global same day delivery market is analyzed across application, mode of transportation, end user, and region. Based on mode of transportation, the roadways segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is expected to dominate by the end of 2027. The same segment would also register the fastest CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period.Based on end user, the B2C segment contributed to nearly half of the total market revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to lead the trail by 2027. The same segment would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 22.8% throughout the forecast period.Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2019, garnering nearly one-third of the global same day delivery market. The market across North America, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 22.6% from 2020 to 2027. The other regions studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07162 The key market players analyzed in the global same day delivery market report include Aramex, DHL, Dropoff, Inc., USA Couriers, FedEx Corp., XPO Logistics, Inc., United Parcel Service of America, Inc., A1 Express Services Inc., Jet Delivery, Inc., and Power Link Expedite. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :Utility Terrain Vehicle MarketHeavy-Duty Trailer MarketAutomotive Voice Recognition System MarketTruck Platooning MarketLow Speed Electric Vehicle Market𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

