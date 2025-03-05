PHILIPPINES, March 5 - Press Release

March 5, 2025 Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque's recent claims Travel lang ba talaga yang ginagawa ni Atty. Harry Roque, o paglabag na sa batas ng Pilipinas? Hindi ba pagtakas iyan? In his own words, he explains his extended disappearance as "flight from a congressional contempt." That is a clear admission of his liability for the crime of disobedience to summons by Congress under Article 150 of the Revised Penal Code. It is also extremely ironic that Roque is talking about his right to travel, when the Bureau of Immigration has declared that it is studying the filing of cases against him for leaving the country via illegal means. Ayon nga sa BI, malamang ay gumamit si Roque ng falsified immigration clearances para makapasok sa iba't-ibang bansa, o di kaya ay tinutulungan ng masasamang indibidwal. That is on top of the qualified human trafficking complaint he is already facing in connection to his ties to the massive, crime-ridden POGO complex in Porac, Pampanga. Kung talagang travel lang yan, bakit iligal ang pag-alis mo sa bansa - at bakit ayaw mo nang bumalik dito, Harry Roque?

