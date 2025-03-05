PHILIPPINES, March 5 - Press Release

March 5, 2025 Statement of Senator Joel Villanueva on the Enactment of the Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation Program Act (Republic Act No. 12124)

March 5, 2025 We laud the signing of Republic Act No. 12124 or the Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation Program (ETEEAP) Act which is vital in helping our workers towards career advancement. The enactment of the ETEEAP Act marks a significant milestone for both our education and labor sectors. We thank President Bongbong Marcos for recognizing the importance of the ETEEAP Act as well as our fellow legislators especially Senate President Chiz Escudero for allowing us to steer the passage of the measure in the Senate. The ETEEAP will ensure that the skills, knowledge, and experience gained in the workplace are acknowledged and translated into academic credits, ultimately enabling the attainment of an appropriate academic degree. This will open new doors for career advancement, helping many Filipinos further their education while continuing their professional journey. Statement of Senator Joel Villanueva on the Enactment of the Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation Program Act (Republic Act No. 12124) Lubos po tayong nagagalak sa pagsasabatas ng Republic Act No. 12124 o ang Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation Program (ETEEAP) Act na magagamit ng ating mga kababayan para sa career advancement at career development. Ang pagsasabatas ng ETEEAP Act ay isang tagumpay po para sa sektor ng edukasyon at labor sa bansa. Nagpapasalamat tayo kay Pangulong Bongbong Marcos sa pagkilala sa kahalagahan ng ETEEAP Act gayundin sa ating mga kapwa mambabatas maging kay Senate President Chiz Escudero na nagbigay ng pagkakataon na pangunahan ang pagsulong ng panukalang batas na ito sa Senado. Titiyakin po ng ETEEAP na ang mga kasanayan, kaalaman, at karanasang natamo sa lugar ng trabaho ay kikilalanin at isasalin sa mga academic credits, at sa huli ay magbibigay-daan sa pagkamit ng Bachelors Degree. Ito po ay magbubukas ng mga bagong pinto para sa pag-angat sa karera at tutulong sa maraming Pilipinong maagang nasabak sa pagtatrabaho na magpatuloy sa pag-aaral nang hindi kailangang lumiban o huminto sa pagtatrabaho.

