PHILIPPINES, March 5 - Press Release

March 5, 2025 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON THE FUNDING OF CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTERS The President's approval of a P700 million fund request for the establishment of child development centers (CDCs) concretely supports the goal to achieve universal access to early childhood care and development (ECCD) programs and services. The use of the Local Government Support Fund (LGSF) to establish CDCs in fourth- and fifth-class municipalities aligns with my proposal in the Early Childhood Care and Development System Act, which was carried in the ratified measure. This is crucial to preventing the widening social inequalities across all local government units of different income classifications. Once the Early Childhood Care and Development System Act is signed into law, the LGSF can be tapped, not only for the establishment of CDCs, but also for the hiring of child development teachers and workers. Moving forward, we will also mobilize LGUs in the delivery of ECCD services. Sa pagtugon natin sa krisis na kinakaharap ng bansa sa edukasyon, kailangang tiyakin nating matatag ang pundasyon ng ating mga mag-aaral upang hindi sila mapag-iwanan.

Legal Disclaimer:

