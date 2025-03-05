Securing the Future: Automotive Fastener & Connector Market worth USD 52.1 Billion by 2033 | says AMR

OREGON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the automotive fastener/connector market size was valued at $34.2 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $52.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2033.Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Automotive Fastener/Connector Market by Product Type (Threaded, and Non-Threaded), Characteristic (Removable Fasteners, Permanent Fasteners, Semi-Permanent Fasteners), Material (Stainless Steel, Brass, Nickle, Aluminum, Plastic, Iron, and Bronze) and Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, and Commercial Vehicle): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033".🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A178580 Prime determinants of growthThe rise in lightweight vehicle manufacturing and growing vehicle production are the two main primary factors driving the growth of global automotive fastener/connector market. Furthermore, increasing alternatives for fasteners and rising material costs are two important factors hampering the growth of the global automotive fastener/connector market. Moreover, innovations in manufacturing technologies is providing an opportunity for the growth of the global automotive fastener/connector market.Players: -Maclean FoggTR FasteningsKamax Holding GmBH & Co.Bollhoff GroupSundaram FastenersMeidoh Co. Ltd.Wurth GroupBoltun CorporationNipman FastenersSFS Group AGBerkshire Hathaway Inc.,Illinois Tool Works Inc.Sterling Tools LimitedWestfield Fasteners LimitedShanghai Prime Machinery Company LimitedKova Fasteners, Private LimitedThe Philips Screw CompanyStanley Black & DeckerLisi Group.𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬By product type, the threaded segment dominated the global automotive fastener/connector market in 2023. This is due to an increase in automotive sales, and technological advancements in the fastener/connector industry to make them lightweight, safe, and durable. Furthermore, the rise in the manufacturing of electric vehicles is also creating high demand for threaded segments in the automotive fastener/connector industry. Meanwhile, the non-threaded segment is expected to grow at a significant rate in the global automotive fastener/connector market. This is due to the non-threaded fasteners such as clips, rivets, and snap-fit designs being lighter in weight and aligning with the industry's focus on fuel efficiency and electric vehicle design. The non-threaded segment also helps in reducing manufacturing time and cost.🔰 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A178580 By characteristics, the removable fastener segment dominated the global automotive fastener/connector market in 2023. This is because removable fasteners such as nuts, bolts, and screws offer flexibility and versatility and allow for disassembly and reassembly during maintenance, repair, and replacement of parts during automotive manufacturing. Meanwhile, the semi-permanent fastener segment is expected to grow at a significant rate in the global automotive fastener/connector market at an increasing growth rate. This is due to the increased focus on lightweight vehicles and vehicle electrification. These fasteners offer the benefits of removability and flexibility while maintaining strength and durability, making them ideal for automotive applications, particularly due to the rise of electric vehicles (EVs) and the demand for lighter, and more productive vehicles.By material, the stainless steel segment dominated the global automotive fastener/connector market in 2023. This is because stainless steel is commonly used in applications where corrosion resistance is critical. Meanwhile, the aluminum segment is expected to grow at an increasing rate in the global automotive fastener/connector market . This is because aluminum fasteners/connectors offer the right balance between strength and reduced weight, making the fasteners increasingly relevant in the automotive manufacturing industry.By vehicle type, the passenger car segment dominated the global automotive fastener/connector market in 2023. This is due to the large production of passenger car in the automotive industry and the increasing applications of fasteners such as body assembly, engine components, chassis, interiors, and others in automotive manufacturing. Meanwhile, the commercial vehicle segment is expected to grow at an increasing rate in the global automotive fastener/connector market. This is due to the growing demand for heavy-duty vehicles such as trucks, buses, and other heavy vehicles in areas such as logistics, construction, and transportation.Regional OutlookThe Asia-Pacific region dominated the global automotive fastener/connector market in 2023. This is due to the region's large automotive manufacturing industry, especially in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global automotive fastener/connector market in 2023. This is due to the region's large automotive manufacturing industry, especially in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. Meanwhile, the same region is growing at a significant rate due to factors such as rising middle class, urbanization, and infrastructure development. 