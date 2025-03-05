Minister Senzo Mchunu commends law enforcement for major drug and firearms bust

The Minister of Police, Mr Senzo Mchunu, commends the unwavering dedication and vigilance of the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) and Crime Intelligence officers in the Western Cape, following a major breakthrough in the fight against violent crime and drug trafficking.

This follows the arrest of two suspects at a storage facility in Bellville, Cape Town, where law enforcement seized a significant arms cache, including 26 firearms—among them three AK-47 rifles and twelve 9mm pistols—as well as 50,000 mandrax tablets.

The possession of illegal firearms and ammunition remains a serious concern, contributing to violent crime across the country, and was amongst the crimes which recorded an increase in the third quarter crime statistics.

In his commendation, Mr Mchunu said the following: “The successful removal of these firearms and drugs from criminal hands is a major step in reducing violent crime in our communities. Each illegal firearm taken off the streets is a potential life saved. We extend our appreciation to the dedicated men and women in blue, as well as all other law enforcement stakeholders, for their relentless pursuit of justice and safety for our people.”



