Minister Senzo Mchunu commends law enforcement for major drug and firearms bust
The Minister of Police, Mr Senzo Mchunu, commends the unwavering dedication and vigilance of the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) and Crime Intelligence officers in the Western Cape, following a major breakthrough in the fight against violent crime and drug trafficking.
This follows the arrest of two suspects at a storage facility in Bellville, Cape Town, where law enforcement seized a significant arms cache, including 26 firearms—among them three AK-47 rifles and twelve 9mm pistols—as well as 50,000 mandrax tablets.
The possession of illegal firearms and ammunition remains a serious concern, contributing to violent crime across the country, and was amongst the crimes which recorded an increase in the third quarter crime statistics.
In his commendation, Mr Mchunu said the following: “The successful removal of these firearms and drugs from criminal hands is a major step in reducing violent crime in our communities. Each illegal firearm taken off the streets is a potential life saved. We extend our appreciation to the dedicated men and women in blue, as well as all other law enforcement stakeholders, for their relentless pursuit of justice and safety for our people.”
Enquiries
Ministry Spokesperson
Kamogelo Mogotsi
Cell: 076 523 0085
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.