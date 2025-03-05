Minister Solly Malatsi invites the public to nominate persons for appointment as Non-Executive Members of the Board of the South African Post Office

The Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies invites the public to nominate persons for appointment as Non-Executive Members of the Board of the South African Post Office (SAPO) in terms of section 11 of the SAPO Act, 2011 (Act No. 22 of 2011), as amended.

SAPO is a State-Owned Company (SOC), mandated by the Postal Services Act No. 124 of 1998 to provide reserved postal services and logistical services. This Act also makes provision for the regulation of postal services and the operational functions of the entity, including its Universal Service Obligations (USO).

To fulfil the oversight mandate and advance SAPO’s objectives, candidates must bring a diverse range of skills, knowledge, and experience essential for overseeing a state-owned institution. Candidates should demonstrate a leadership of integrity, transparency, responsibility, accountability, fairness and competence.

Requirements:

Candidates should possess proven knowledge, experience and skills in the following areas:

e-Commerce and Digital Postal Services Management

Logistics Management

Information Technology (IT) and ICTs

Corporate Governance

Risk Management

Financial management, corporate finance and financial governance (accounting, reporting and auditing).

Transactional advisory

Legal and Corporate Law

Business Strategy and innovation

Human Resource Management

Project Management

Transformation for diversity and equity

Candidates must have a minimum of 5 years of board experience and at least 8 years in an executive or senior management role. A bachelor’s degree is required, with a postgraduate qualification considered an advantage Experience in the logistics, business strategy and financial management or related environment and public sector governance is an advantage.

Submission Requirements

Candidates should submit the following:

A detailed curriculum vitae (CV) along with a motivation letter explaining suitability for the Board.

Certified copies of academic qualifications and a certified copy of ID.

Disclosure of any conflicts of interest in terms of section 50(3) of the Public Finance Management Act and section 75 of the Companies Act.

A declaration of disqualification or delinquency status as a director in terms of section 69 of the Companies Act.

Please note: Failure to provide all required documentation and disclosures will result in disqualification from the selection process. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for further consideration.

Preference will be given to candidates who enhance diversity in skills, gender, youth, and disability representation. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply. Shortlisted candidates will undergo a fit and proper assessment in line with Banks Act requirements, as well as security clearance and disclosure of business interests.

Written nominations must be addressed to:

The Director-General, Department of Communications and Digital Technologies

For attention: Mr. Zacharia Mphye, Acting Director: SOE Governance and Support Ground Floor,

Block B, iParioli Office Park, 1166 Park Street, Hatfield, Pretoria

or

Private Bag X860, Pretoria, 0001

Email Address: nedappointmentsapo@dcdt.gov.za

Enquiries: ZMphye@dcdt.gov.za or JMasango@dcdt.gov.za

The Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies reserves the right not to appoint applicants to the Board.

Closing date for applications: 24 March 2025

