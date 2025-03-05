Minister John Steenhuisen welcomes G20 Agriculture Working Group with Call for Global Solidarity through Ubuntu

Delivering today’s address at the second session of the G20 Agriculture Working Group (AWG) meeting, Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen called on G20 nations to embrace the South African philosophy of Ubuntu—the belief that "I am because we are"—as a guiding principle to tackle the shared global challenges facing agriculture, food security, and rural livelihoods.

In his address, Minister Steenhuisen highlighted the urgent pressures that keep agricultural stakeholders awake at night, including the increasing frequency of devastating animal and plant diseases, the worsening impacts of climate change, persistent poverty, and high levels of hunger. He stressed that no country can face these crises alone and called for strengthened global cooperation, built on the principles of Ubuntu, which emphasize collective action, mutual respect, and shared responsibility.

Ubuntu in Action: Four Priorities for Global Agriculture

South Africa’s G20 Presidency has placed Ubuntu at the heart of its four agricultural priorities for 2025, reinforcing that only through unity can sustainable solutions be achieved:

1. Promoting Inclusive Market Participation and Food Security:

South Africa calls on the G20 to ensure that no farmer, trader, or community is left behind. This means creating policies and investments that support smallholder farmers, women, youth, and marginalized groups, fostering markets where everyone has a place, and securing access to nutritious food for all.

2. Empowering Youth and Women in Agrifood Systems:

South Africa Africa recognises the need to prioritize youth and women in agriculture by expanding access to land, finance, training, and leadership opportunities, acknowledging their vital role in driving innovation and sustainability in global food systems.

3. Fostering Innovation and Technology Transfer:

South Africa is advocating for greater collaboration in research and technology, ensuring that new agricultural innovations benefit all, especially developing nations and vulnerable communities. This includes enhancing partnerships to bridge the technological divide and provide farmers with the tools they need to thrive.

4. Building Climate Resilience for Sustainable Agriculture:

Climate change affects us all, and Ubuntu teaches us that our survival is interconnected. South Africa is committed to working with G20 nations to secure climate financing, exchange knowledge on climate-smart practices, and protect the most vulnerable farmers from the worsening effects of extreme weather.

A Call for Global Partnership

Minister Steenhuisen thanked Brazil for its leadership in launching the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty and reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to advancing this initiative through the G20’s Food Security Task Force.

“In South Africa, we have come to realize that neither government, nor the private sector, nor donors alone can solve the complex challenges we face,” Minister Steenhuisen said. “It is only through partnerships, through the collective wisdom of our shared humanity, that we can create lasting solutions. This is the spirit of Ubuntu in action.”

As the G20 Agriculture Working Group continues its engagements across three provinces in South Africa during the course of this year, delegates are invited to experience first-hand the rich agricultural landscape, as well as the warmth and resilience of the South African people.

