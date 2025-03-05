Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,623 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,529 in the last 365 days.

Road Traffic Management Corporation probes cause of crash on N6 in Free State

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has sent a team of crash investigators to Free State to probe the cause of a terrible crash that claimed the lives of ten people this morning.

The crash happened around 3am when a truck and a bus collided about 5 kilometres from Reddersburg.
Information at this stage indicate that the bus was travelling on N6 from Reddersburg in the direction of Smithfield while the truck with two trailers was travelling in the opposite direction. The two vehicles collided in a side swipe type crash.

Ten people died on the scene and an unconfirmed number from the bus were transported to hospital for medical treatment. The exact cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

The RTMC sends condolences to the affected families and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured. We further urge all road users to exercise extreme caution when travelling in the early hours of the morning. Statistics show that most crash take place before dawn.

Contact person: Simon Zwane: Chief Communication Officer
Cell: (082) 551-9892

#GovZAupdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Road Traffic Management Corporation probes cause of crash on N6 in Free State

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more