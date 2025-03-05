Road Traffic Management Corporation probes cause of crash on N6 in Free State

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has sent a team of crash investigators to Free State to probe the cause of a terrible crash that claimed the lives of ten people this morning.

The crash happened around 3am when a truck and a bus collided about 5 kilometres from Reddersburg.

Information at this stage indicate that the bus was travelling on N6 from Reddersburg in the direction of Smithfield while the truck with two trailers was travelling in the opposite direction. The two vehicles collided in a side swipe type crash.

Ten people died on the scene and an unconfirmed number from the bus were transported to hospital for medical treatment. The exact cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

The RTMC sends condolences to the affected families and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured. We further urge all road users to exercise extreme caution when travelling in the early hours of the morning. Statistics show that most crash take place before dawn.

Contact person: Simon Zwane: Chief Communication Officer

Cell: (082) 551-9892

#GovZAupdates