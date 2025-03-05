Minister Mzwanele Nyhontso welcomes outcome of engagements with His Majesty King Misuzulu

The Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development Mr Mzwanele Nyhontso says he is pleased with the outcome of engagements with His Majesty King Misuzulu, today, at Kwakhangelamankengane Palace in Nongoma, as part of efforts to resolve challenges within the Ngonyama Trust Board that have negatively impacted its operations.

The minister led a delegation that included Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Mr Zolile Burns-Ncamashe, the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Dr Zweli Mkhize and senior officials from the Department of Land Reform and Rural Development.

Following the deliberations, the minister announced that he will implement the instruction from the King as follows:

1. The minister will establish a 12-person committee within seven days to conduct an investigation into the Ingonyama Trust. The committee must comprise of persons with legal qualifications and knowledge of Zulu culture among others.

2. The minister is to report back to his Majesty within a month.

The minister re-affirmed his commitment to ensure that the Ngonyama Trust is fully functional and is able to deliver quality services to the people of Kwazulu-Natal.

The Ingonyama Trust (the Trust) is established by the KwaZulu-Natal Ingonyama Trust Act 3KZ of 1994. The Trust has the Ingonyama as the sole Trustee. A 1997 amendment of the Act established the Board to administer the Trust land as well as the affairs of the Trust.

