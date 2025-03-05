National Student Financial Aid Scheme on announcement of Acting Chief Executive Officer Mr Waseem Carrim

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Waseem Carrim as the Acting Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. This decision comes following the end of the term of the Administrator, Mr Freeman Nomvalo.

Mr Carrim is currently Chief Financial Officer of NSFAS. He is the former CFO and CEO of the National Youth Development Agency where he led the NYDA to nine consecutive clean audit outcomes and grew the organization from a R400 million to R1.5 billion budget. He is a Chartered Accountant by profession and holds two master’s degrees. Waseem is a member of the Board of the Small Enterprise Finance Development Agency and the UNISA Enterprise. He is a former category winner of the SAICA 35-under 35 in 2016, has been recognized as one of the 2018 Mail and Guardian 200 Young South Africans and a 2019, SADC’s Most Influential Young Leaders.

With his proven track record at NYDA, he comes well-prepared to lead NSFAS during this transitional period,” said the NSFAS Board Chairperson, Dr. Karen Stander. "The board is confident that Mr. Carrim will provide the stability and leadership needed to initiate the transition of NSFAS towards becoming an international best practice benchmark in student funding. His deep understanding of State-Owned Enterprise (SOE) operations, combined with a commitment to fostering innovation and growth, and a passion for youth development that is evident in everything he does, makes him the appropriate choice for this role. A role that requires the ability to turn around a fund, which he has demonstrated at the NYDA"

In addition to overseeing day-to-day operations, Mr Carrim will work closely with the Board to

develop a strategic vision for the future of NSFAS. He will also ensure that we continue to deliver

exceptional value to all students and stakeholders.

Enquiries: media@nsfas.org.za

