Eko Atlantic City to Host UAE’s Investopia First-Ever African Summit in 2025

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eko Atlantic City , Nigeria’s flagship urban development, will host Investopia Africa 2025, marking the expansion of the UAE’s premier global investment platform into Africa. Taking place in September in Lagos, this landmark event underscores Eko Atlantic’s role as a key gateway for international business, reinforcing Nigeria’s growing influence in the global economy.Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, stated:"Hosting Investopia Africa 2025 in Nigeria reaffirms our transformation into a leading investment hub. Our reforms are creating a stable, transparent, and high-growth economy. We look forward to welcoming investors from around the world."Established in 2021 under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Excellency Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, Investopia has become a leading platform connecting investors, business leaders, and policymakers to drive investment in emerging sectors.His Excellency Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, emphasized:"Africa is a key trade and investment partner for the UAE, and Investopia’s expansion to the continent, home to some of the world’s fastest-growing markets, reflects our commitment to connecting investors with the opportunities they offer. Investopia Nigeria will create promising economic opportunities for both Emirati and African private sectors while also highlighting the UAE’s attractiveness for investments in new economic sectors, especially in energy, agriculture, fintech, artificial intelligence, and healthcare."With successful editions in New York, Monaco, Milan, and Tokyo, Investopia has welcomed over 2,600 participants, including 1,600+ senior executives and decision-makers, solidifying its role as a catalyst for global investment.Eko Atlantic City: Africa’s Emerging Business and Investment HubHosting Investopia Africa 2025 at Eko Atlantic City further cements Nigeria’s economic leadership. Built on reclaimed land off Victoria Island, Lagos, Eko Atlantic is a transformative urban project addressing Lagos' rapid growth while enhancing West Africa’s investment landscape. Featuring world-class infrastructure and a dynamic commercial ecosystem, it provides international businesses with a strategic entry point into African markets.Ronald Chagoury Jr., Vice Chairman, Eko Atlantic City (Chagoury Group), stated:"Eko Atlantic City was designed to be a world-class business and financial hub, creating a gateway for global investment into Africa. Hosting Investopia Africa 2025 here reinforces our commitment to positioning Nigeria as a premier destination for international investors and fostering sustainable economic growth on the continent."A Premier Investment Platform for AfricaWith Nigeria’s economic reforms creating a more investor-friendly business climate, Investopia Africa 2025 will build on this momentum, bringing together thousands of participants and over 100 speakers from more than 20 countries. Discussions will focus on investment opportunities in energy, agriculture, fintech, artificial intelligence, and healthcare, alongside high-impact business matchmaking sessions, further reinforcing Eko Atlantic’s role in Africa’s economic transformation.Event Details📍 Location: Eko Atlantic City, Lagos, Nigeria🌍 Website: www.investopia.ae 🌍 Eko Atlantic City: www.ekoatlantic.com

