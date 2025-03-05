Governor Abbott Statement On President Trump’s Joint Address Of Congress

TEXAS, March 5 - March 4, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott tonight issued a statement following President Donald Trump’s joint address of Congress:

“Tonight, President Donald Trump laid out the bold and historic accomplishments that he and his Administration achieved in less than two months. The moment President Trump took the oath of office, he swiftly went to work to keep the promises he made to Americans. In just seven weeks, President Trump cut unnecessary government bureaucracy and brought in billions of dollars in new investments that ushered in a manufacturing revival in the United States. His Administration has cracked down on the unprecedented illegal immigration crisis created by former President Joe Biden, which allowed criminal illegal immigrants into the country who took the lives of innocent Americans—including 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray from Houston. With illegal border crossings now at record lows that haven’t been seen in decades, Texas will continue to partner with the Trump Administration in their border and homeland security operations to arrest, detain, and deport illegal immigrants.

President Trump’s vision for the next four years is clear, and I look forward to working with him to renew the American Dream.”