Sunlands Technology Group to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on Friday, March 21, 2025

Earnings Call Scheduled for 6:30 a.m. ET on March 21, 2025

BEIJING, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) ("Sunlands" or the "Company"), a leader in China's adult online education market and China's adult personal interest learning market, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2024 unaudited financial results on Friday, March 21, 2025, before the open of U.S. markets.

Sunlands' management team will host a conference call at 6:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time, (6:30 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time) on March 21, 2025, following the quarterly results announcement.

For participants who wish to join the call, please access the link provided below to complete online registration 30 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, participants will receive details for the conference call, including dial-in numbers, a personal PIN and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI963ce8382d11400da9b8169f6aedb28e

Additionally, a live webcast and archive of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Sunlands' website at https://ir.sunlands.com/.

About Sunlands

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) ("Sunlands" or the "Company"), formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group, is a leader in China's adult online education market and China's adult personal interest learning market. With a one to many, live streaming platform, Sunlands offers online professional courses and educational content, including various interest courses, aimed at preparing students for professional certification exams, enhancing their professional skills, and catering to their personal interests, as well as various degree- or diploma-oriented post-secondary courses. Students can access its services either through PC or mobile applications. The Company's online platform cultivates a personalized, interactive learning environment by featuring a virtual learning community and a vast library of educational content offerings that adapt to the learning habits of its students. Sunlands offers a unique approach to education research and development that organizes subject content into Learning Outcome Trees, the Company's proprietary knowledge management system. Sunlands has a deep understanding of the educational needs of its prospective students and offers solutions that help them achieve their goals.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Sunlands Technology Group
Investor Relations
Email: sl-ir@sunlands.com

