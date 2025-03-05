Google Ad Tech Claim gets green light from UK Competition Appeal Tribunal

London, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A £13.6bn legal action against Google over alleged anti-competitive practices in online display advertising is to go ahead after the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) granted a collective proceedings order (CPO) in the claim. The decision allows UK publishers’ claims, brought by Ad Tech Collective Action LLP, to proceed as a collective action.

Ad Tech Collective Action LLP, led by Claudio Pollack, Charles Arthur and Kate Wellington, alleges that Google abused its dominant position, causing financial harm to those who published content on websites or apps (Publishers).

The proceedings in the CAT follow international scrutiny of Google’s ad tech practices. Authorities in France, the UK, the EU and the US have launched investigations, with France already imposing a €220m fine. The case now proceeds in parallel with these global actions.

Kate Wellington, a partner of Ad Tech Collective Action LLP, said:

With the collective action now advancing, Google can be held accountable for its actions. We are committed to ensuring that affected publishers and Publisher Partners have the opportunity to receive fair compensation for the harm we allege they have suffered.

Who is Included in the Claim?

UK-domiciled Publishers who received ad revenue from online display ads (i.e. ads displayed on a Publisher’s website or mobile app alongside content) between 1 January 2014 and 30 November 2022 are automatically included in the claim unless they take steps to remove themselves (‘opt out’) before 4pm on 28 May 2025.

‘Publisher Partners’ – resellers of online display ads on behalf of Publishers – must opt in to be part of the claim before 4pm on 28 May 2025.

Excluded from the claim are Google employees, legal teams, CAT members and certain other categories outlined in the full CPO notice accessible at https://adtechclaim.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/27145902/2025.02.12-Updated-Rule-81-Notice-CPO-Notice.pdf.

More details, including how to opt in or opt out, can be found at www.adtechclaim.co.uk .

Legal Representatives

Geradin Partners Limited – Damien Geradin

Hausfeld & Co. LLP – Luke Streatfeild, David Lawne

Humphries Kerstetter LLP – Toby Starr

Barristers:

Robert O’Donoghue KC (Brick Court Chambers)

Gerry Facenna KC, Julian Gregory, Nikolaus Grubeck, Alison Berridge (Monckton Chambers)

Niamh Cleary (Fountain Court)

Greg Adey (One Essex Court)

George McDonald (4 New Square)

For more information contact Jonathan Russell at jr@lacinguk.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.