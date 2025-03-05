First International & Interstate police recruits graduate

Release date: 04/03/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government’s investment in police recruitment is paying off, with the first 15 experienced international and interstate recruits graduating today after 15 weeks of intensive training.

The graduation marks a significant milestone in the initiative to attract 200 experienced officers from the UK, Republic of Ireland, Canada, New Zealand, and interstate jurisdictions.

Recruits from Course 1 of the SAPOL Transition Program hail from England, Scotland, New Zealand, and Queensland and will be posted across metropolitan and regional areas, including Whyalla and Port Pirie.

To increase police recruitment since COVID, the government's invested an additional $12 million to bolster SAPOL’s advertising and training program, including re-launching overseas recruitment.

SAPOL is offering experienced officers a range of benefits as part of the international and interstate recruitment campaign, including six weeks annual leave, competitive salary, and reimbursement of permanent Visa expenses for the officer and their family.

International and Interstate officers looking to call South Australia home can find out more here.

Since coming to office in 2022, The State Government has committed an additional $334 million to support SA Police, including $82 million dollars to hire an extra 189 Police Security Officers.

The funding boost has enabled the Police Commissioner to return more than 70 sworn police to return to frontline duties, with Protective Security Officers replacing them in support roles, such as custody management.

Quotes

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

It’s great to see these experienced officers join our police force, keeping our community safe.

The State Government has continued to bolster police resources and the boost to funding is now getting more police officers on the beat.

Expanding our recruitment to include experienced international and interstate recruits and offering a range of benefits, including reimbursement of permanent Visa expenses, encourages officers to call South Australia home.

Through our record investment, the State Government’s enabling SAPOL to direct resources where they’re most needed.

Attributable to SA Police Commissioner, Grant Stevens

This is a major milestone for South Australia Police as we welcome these experienced recruits into our ranks.

Their vast skills and experiences will not only bolster our frontline policing capabilities, but also contribute to our commitment to building a diverse, highly skilled police service.