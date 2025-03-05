Community groups receive vital digital boost

Release date: 05/03/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government is boosting digital access and skills for South Australian’s with more than $325,000 in Grants SA funding.

As part of the State Governments commitment to ensuring all South Australian’s can participate in an increasingly digital world, 24 community groups have been awarded grants.

The funding supports initiatives ranging from digital literacy workshops to improving accessibility for vulnerable groups.

This investment will help more South Australians safely navigate the online space. Among the recipients are:

Nharangga Aboriginal Progress Association – Empowering the use of interactive whiteboard technology

Multicultural Youth SA – Cyber safety workshops for young people

Access2Arts – Supporting artists with disabilities to access digital services and training

Ethiopian Community Association in South Australia – Running digital literacy workshops and teaching safe online banking and social media use.

The Grants SA Digital Inclusion Round ensures communities across all regions can access digital technology in a more meaningful way.

See the full list of successful projects https://dhs.sa.gov.au/how-we-help/grants/grant-recipients/202425-grants-sa-digital-inclusion-round

Quotes

Attributable to Nat Cook

These grants are about breaking down barriers and ensuring every South Australian can connect, learn and thrive in an increasingly digital world.

Access to digital technology is not a luxury – it’s essential for work, education, connection and everyday life.

These grants are helping communities to gain the skills and tools they need to confidently engage in the digital world, access essential services and stay connected.

The grants will have a meaningful impact on people who experience barriers to digital participation. From digital literacy workshops to improved access for people with disabilities and support for regional communities, these projects will ensure that no one is left behind in South Australia’s digital future.