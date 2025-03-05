Dental Consumables Market Size to Worth USD 75.02 billion by 2032, CAGR of 12.4% during 2025-2032

Dental Consumables Market

Europe captured a noteworthy market share and is expected to grow at a significant rate in the forthcoming years. North America generated a revenue of USD 11.74 billion in 2024. ” — Fortune Business Insights

PUNE, MAHARAHTRA, INDIA, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global dental consumables market was valued at USD 30.47 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow from USD 33.16 billion in 2025 to USD 75.02 billion by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 12.4% over the forecast period.Dental consumables refer to the various single-use instruments, chemicals, materials, and other products utilized in the industry. The dental consumables market offers a wide range of products, including clear aligners, implants, dental prosthetics, whitening products, and others. Factors such as the rising focus on dental hygiene and the increasing prevalence of dental diseases are projected to drive the adoption of these consumables during the forecast period.Fortune Business Insights™ displays this information in a report titled, " Dental Consumables Industry Share, Size, Global Report, and Forecast, 2025-2032."Get a Free Sample Research PDF:Report Scope:♦ Market Size Value in 2024: USD 30.47 Bn♦ Market Size Value in 2032: USD 75.02 Bn♦ Growth Rate: CAGR of 12.4% (2025-2032)♦ Base Year: 2024♦ Years Considered for the Study: 2019-2032♦ No. of Report Pages: 220♦ 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱: By product type (including dental restoration products, dental implants, prosthetics, orthodontics, and endodontics and others), By End-User (solo practices, DSO (Dental Support Organizations and others) or group practices, and other healthcare facilities and others)♦ Segmentation:Dental Restoration Products Segment Dominated Market Due to Growing Emphasis On Preventive and Cosmetic DentistryBased on product type, the market is segmented into dental restoration products, orthodontics, endodontics, and others. Dental restoration products led the global market with the largest share in 2023. This can be attributed to the growing emphasis on preventive and cosmetic dentistry, which significantly increased the demand for these products.Solo Practices Segment Dominated Market Due to Steady Rise in Dentist Population WorldwideOn the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into solo practices, DSO/ group practices, and others. The solo practices segment led the global market in 2023. This dominance can be attributed to the steady rise in the dentist population worldwide. As the number of dentists continues to grow, it has directly contributed to the increased adoption and utilization of restorative dental solutions.With respect to region, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.♦ Report Coverage:The global market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the industry, highlighting advancements in technology and innovative product launches. It also covers key industry developments, including mergers, partnerships, and acquisitions, along with market trends, company profiles, and the competitive landscape. Additionally, the report examines the impact of COVID-19 on the market.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐎𝐂:♦ LIST OF TOP KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:• Dentsply Sirona (U.S.)• Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland)• ZimVie, Inc. (U.S.)• Henry Schein, Inc. (U.S.)• Envista Holding Corporation (U.S.)• Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein)• Osstem Implant (South Korea)• Cortex (Israel)♦ Key Factors Driving the Global Dental Consumables MarketThe global dental consumables market is driven by the rising demand for restorative and cosmetic dentistry, an aging population with increasing tooth loss, and advancements in dental technologies. Additionally, the growing adoption of clear aligners, expansion of DSO/group practices, and increasing awareness of oral health further fuel market growth.Growing Cases of Dental Disorders Coupled with Rising Awareness to Propel Market GrowthThe rising prevalence of dental disorders, such as tooth decay and periodontal disease, has increased the demand for restorative solutions. According to WHO 2022 data, severe periodontal disease affects 19% of people over 15 years, impacting over 1 billion globally. Awareness campaigns, such as FDI’s “Be Proud of Your Mouth,” along with growing dental tourism and technological advancements, further drive market growth.♦ Drivers and Restraints:Increasing Emphasis of Market Players to Develop and Launch New Products to Drive Market GrowthThe increasing prevalence of oral health issues has driven companies to develop innovative dental products to meet patient needs. Advancements in dental materials, such as ceramics and biocompatible polymers, and digital technologies have improved the durability, aesthetics, and manufacturing of dental restorations, contributing to market growth. Innovations in digital dentistry, encompassing CAD/CAM systems, have enabled the precise and efficient manufacturing of dental prosthetics, thereby propelling the expansion of the market.However, the high cost of dental treatments, which are not often adequately reimbursed may hinder dental consumables market and limit the adoption of dental products during the forecast period.♦ Regional Insights:North America Dominated Market Due to Favorable Reimbursement Policies and Robust Healthcare SpendingNorth America generated revenue of USD 10.82 billion in 2023, solidifying its position as the global leader in the dental consumables market share. This dominant market share can be attributed to several factors, such as favorable reimbursement policies, robust healthcare spending, and leading dental product manufacturers.The Asia Pacific market is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by rising disposable incomes that have fueled the demand for dental procedures and consumables in major countries such as China, India, and Japan.♦ Competitive Landscape:Prominent Players to Focus on Partnerships and Collaborations to Gain Strong Competitive AdvantageThe leading players operating in this market are increasing their focus on diverse product offerings, such as implants, dentures, and clear aligners. They are also implementing strategic initiatives such as launching novel products and expanding in the highly developing nations to strengthen their market position. The key players are also engaging in partnerships and collaborations with other firms to gain strong competitive advantage.Get a Quote: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/dental-consumables-market-108922 ♦ Notable Industry Development:February 2024: SprintRay, a prominent industry in digital dentistry and 3D solutions, announced the launch of the Ceramic Crown 3D Printing Ecosystem. It is FDA 510(k) authorized for the precise production of definitive full and partial single crowns and veneers using 3D printing technology. This resin contains a groundbreaking Ceramic Dominant formulation consisting of over 50% ceramic material.Related Reports- Dental Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis Dental CAD/CAM Market Size, and Forecast, 2032

