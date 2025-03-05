Demographic statistics for the whole year and the fourth quarter of 2024

MACAU, March 5 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the total population of Macao at end-2024 increased slightly by 0.7% (+4,600) year-on-year to 688,300, mainly due to a rise (+4,900) in the number of non-resident workers living in Macao. Females and males accounted for 53.7% and 46.3% of the total population respectively. Analysed by age group, the youth population (aged 0-14) took up 12.5% (85,900) of the total population, whereas the elderly (aged 65 and above) constituted 14.6% (100,200).

Local population (i.e. total population less non-resident workers and non-local students living in Macao) edged down by 0.4% year-on-year to 568,700 at end-2024, as net outflow of local residents (i.e. outflow greater than inflow) exceeded natural increase (i.e. more births than deaths). Number of households in Macao totalled 205,000, up by 600 year-on-year.

In 2024, live births decreased by 105 year-on-year to 3,607, and the birth rate fell by 0.2 per mille points to 5.3‰ (5.3 per thousand). Mortality dropped by 504 to 2,477, with 57.7% being males; the mortality rate went down by 0.8 per mille points to 3.6‰ (3.6 per thousand). Analysed by underlying cause of death, mortality from Malignant neoplasms (937) predominated at 37.8%, followed by Heart diseases (362) and Pneumonia (268), at 14.6% and 10.8% respectively.

As regards population movement, number of new arrivals from mainland China with one-way permit grew by 260 year-on-year to 3,677 in 2024, with 64.8% women. Meanwhile, number of individuals newly granted right of abode increased by 196 to 1,074, with the majority from Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (364).

Marriage registrations totalled 3,187 in 2024, up by 19 year-on-year; the marriage rate decreased by 0.1 per mille point to 4.6‰ (4.6 per thousand). The median age at first marriage was 31.4 for men and 29.7 for women, both up by 0.2 year. Number of divorce cases grew by 62 to 1,361, and the divorce rate rose by 0.1 per mille point to 2.0‰ (2.0 per thousand).

In comparison with the third quarter of 2024, live births (987) increased by 77 in the fourth quarter of 2024. Mortality (611) climbed by 13; the top three underlying causes of death were Neoplasms (237), Diseases of the circulatory system (168) and Diseases of the respiratory system (49). Number of new arrivals from mainland China with one-way permit (1,232) rose by 358, while number of individuals newly granted right of abode (286) went down by 31. Meanwhile, marriage registrations (873) showed an increase of 221.