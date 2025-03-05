New York, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin, long considered the pioneer of decentralized finance, continues to grapple with inherent technical constraints that have limited its practical applications. In what industry observers characterize as a potentially significant development, blockchain firm Nubit has unveiled Bitcoin Thunderbolt — the most significant advancement in Bitcoin's ecosystem in 10 years.

While the Lightning Network, launched in 2015, tackled Bitcoin's payment scalability issues, Thunderbolt introduces a comprehensive suite of capabilities:

Transaction velocity: Processing speeds reportedly 10 times faster than traditional Bitcoin infrastructure

Native programmability: Direct application development support, eliminating the need for off-chain workarounds

Unified asset protocol: Goldinals system that integrates previously fragmented standards, including BRC-20, Runes, and Ordinals

The most notable innovation may be BitMM, a decentralized exchange mechanism enabling trustless on-chain trading—potentially eliminating the intermediary risk that has plagued cryptocurrency exchanges.

"Bitcoin Thunderbolt represents the culmination of a decade-long journey to unlock Bitcoin's full potential," explains Hanzhi, Co-founder of Nubit, who unveiled the technology at ETHDenver in February. "What we've built isn't just an incremental improvement—it's a foundational layer that transforms what's possible on Bitcoin."

That's where Bitcoin Thunderbolt comes in, an answer widely considered by long-term holders as the most amazing infrastructure in the past 10 years of Bitcoin's evolution. After years of research and development, Nubit is introducing this true Bitcoin boosting network, unlocking new possibilities and pushing Bitcoin into a new era.













Slow transaction speeds remained a major roadblock during Bitcoin’s lifetime, especially for those needing more than basic payments. With Thunderbolt, that frustrating wait is dramatically reduced, improving speeds 10x and beyond. Everyday transactions, sophisticated trading, and asset transfers become faster and safer.

Of course, speed alone isn’t enough. For Bitcoin to evolve into a dynamic digital economy, it needs fresh tools and a robust infrastructure. Just a highlight of what comes from countless hours of engineering, academic research, and a relentless desire to push Bitcoin further.

Bitcoin Thunderbolt didn’t materialize overnight. The Nubit team spent years studying Bitcoin’s limitations, writing research papers, testing multiple prototypes, and refining every intricate piece of code. It’s fair to say that this represents the most significant evolution in Bitcoin’s ecosystem in the past 10 years. The mission was clear: deliver real scalability, flexible programmability, and seamless, trustless trading, all woven into the heart of Bitcoin.

Despite its technical promises, Thunderbolt faces significant hurdles. Bitcoin's ecosystem has historically been resistant to significant protocol changes, with previous scaling proposals leading to contentious forks in the network.

As financial institutions increasingly explore blockchain technologies, Thunderbolt's emergence could prove timely. By addressing Bitcoin's technical limitations while preserving its core attributes, Nubit has created a compelling vision for Bitcoin's evolution.

Whether Thunderbolt will fulfill its promise as "the greatest innovation in Bitcoin's recent history" remains to be seen, but its ambitious approach suggests Bitcoin's technical landscape continues to evolve in unexpected ways.





