Hunters Announces New AI Capabilities with Pathfinder AI for Smarter SOC Automation

Hunters , the leader in next-generation SIEM, today announced Pathfinder AI, a major step toward a more AI-driven SOC. Building on Copilot AI, which is already transforming SOC workflows with LLM-powered investigation guidance, Hunters is introducing its Agentic AI vision, designed to autonomously enhance detection, investigation, and response. Agentic AI will launch soon, with ongoing innovations to further streamline security operations.

"Hunters has already made a significant impact on our security operations by reducing manual investigations, streamlining data ingestion, and improving threat visibility. With Pathfinder AI, we’re enhancing efficiency and response times through AI-driven detection explanations and automated investigative guidance. This innovation continues to strengthen Emburse’s security posture with cutting-edge AI-powered threat intelligence." — Casey Sword, Endpoint Security Architect, Emburse

How AI is Shaping the Future of Security Operations

Security investigations are complex and unpredictable—each alert triggers multiple investigative steps, creating an overwhelming number of possible paths. Traditional automation follows rigid workflows, often leaving analysts stuck chasing false leads while real threats slip through.

AI changes the equation. Unlike static rule-based automation, Agentic AI dynamically adapts, prioritizing critical threats, filtering out noise, and continuously refining investigations to keep security teams focused and efficient.

To stay ahead of evolving threats, SOCs need two key AI-driven capabilities:

Copilot AI – Enhances analyst workflows with automated data analysis, report generation, and guided investigations.

– Enhances analyst workflows with automated data analysis, report generation, and guided investigations. Agentic AI – Delivers autonomous threat detection, investigation, and response, reducing manual workloads and accelerating decision-making.

By leveraging specialized AI agents that collaborate in real time, security teams can move beyond manual triage and fragmented investigations—operating faster, smarter, and with greater precision.

Hunters Pathfinder AI

From day one, Hunters was founded with the vision of embedding analyst intelligence into the SIEM—automating triage and investigation to maximize efficiency and accuracy. With years of experience refining AI-driven security operations, they are uniquely positioned to lead the AI-driven SOC transformation, leveraging the deep expertise to deliver automation at scale.

As Hunters Pathfinder AI continues to evolve, they are expanding its capabilities in two key areas: AI-Assisted SOC and AI-Driven SOC. These advancements will further reduce manual workloads while enhancing detection, investigation, and response.

AI-Assisted SOC with Copilot AI

Lead Summarization – AI-generated summaries that provide analysts with immediate and comprehensive context on security events.

Guided Investigation Workflows – Suggests next steps across the entire attack surface.

Natural Language Querying – Enables SOC analysts to interact with the system using conversational AI to retrieve insights efficiently.

Custom Detection Authoring – Helps analysts refine detections with guided logic and iterative fine-tuning.

Threat Classification – AI evaluates signals and context to determine whether a threat is benign or malicious, reducing manual triage time.



AI-Driven SOC with Agentic AI

Autonomous Triage and Classification – AI-driven agents investigate every threat, classifying incidents and providing full investigation reports.

Self-Optimizing Detections – Machine learning models continuously refine detection accuracy based on real-world attack data.

Automated Root Cause Analysis – AI correlates attack signals across multiple sources to provide full attack narratives.



"Pathfinder AI is a game-changer for SOC teams, allowing us to deliver on our promise of making security operations more effective in the fight against cyber threats. By combining Copilot AI and Agentic AI, we are not just automating tasks but enabling security teams to focus on what truly matters—stopping real threats before they cause harm." — Ian Forrest, VP of Product, Hunters

The Road Ahead

Hunters remains committed to pushing the boundaries of SOC automation with AI-driven investigations, automated response mechanisms, and deeper AI capabilities. Pathfinder AI represents the next advancement toward a faster, smarter, and more effective security operations center and will be delivered in the upcoming months.

For more details, users can explore Hunters' blog post and join the webinar about this announcement on March 5th, 2025.

About Hunters

Hunters empowers SOC teams with AI-driven automation, maximizing efficiency without large security budgets. As a next-gen SIEM, the Hunters SOC Platform integrates Agentic AI, Copilot AI, machine learning, and graph-based correlation to automate detection, investigation, and response. Trusted by Cimpress, OpenLane, and The RealReal, Hunters delivers built-in detections, AI-driven investigations, and security expert support from Team Axon.

For more information, users can visit Hunters Security .

