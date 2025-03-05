Secretary Noem Praises President Trump’s Joint Address to Congress

WASHINGTON – U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem issued the following statement tonight on President Donald J. Trump’s joint address to Congress:

“Tonight, President Trump laid out his vision to renew the American dream. In just a few short weeks, President Trump’s immigration and border security policies have led to an all-time-low in illegal crossings at the southern border and migrants turning back before they even reach our border.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, ICE has increased arrests by 627% -- targeting criminal illegal aliens including murderers, rapists, child predators and drug traffickers poisoning our communities with deadly drugs.

“President Trump’s message is clear: America’s borders are closed to lawbreakers.

Congress must answer the President’s call to pass more funding to finish the construction of the border wall and to carry out mass deportations of criminal illegal aliens. I applaud President Trump’s commitment to put America first and to renew the American dream.”