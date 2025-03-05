Premier Phophi Ramathuba: Limpopo State of the Province Address

Speaker of the Legislature, Honourable Makoma Makhurupetje,

Deputy Speaker, Honourable Tebogo Mamorobela,

Members of the Executive Council,

Honourable Members of the Legislature,

Permanent Delegates to the National Council of Provinces,

Chief Whip of the Legislature,

Members of the National Assembly present,

Judge President of Limpopo Division of the High Court and other Members of the Judiciary,

Her Royal Highness, Queen Modjadji VII of the Balobedu Queenship,

Her Royal Highness, Queen Manyaku Thulare, the Acting King of the Bapedi Kingship,

Representatives of the Mphephu Royal House of the Vhavenda Kingship,

Chairperson of the Limpopo House of Traditional & Khoisan Leadership, Hosi Pheni Ngove,

Esteemed Traditional Leaders, of note, The first female Senior Traditional Leader to be recognised, Hosi N’wamitwa

Your Worships Executive Mayors and Mayors,

Bishop Dr BE Lekganyane of the Zion Christian Church,

Bishop Dr JE Lekganyane of the St Engenas ZCC,

The leadership of the Governing Party, the African National Congress in Limpopo, led by Vhamusanda Vho-Reuben Madadzhe,

Leaders of Opposition Political Parties,

Former MPs and MPLs,

Director General and Heads of Departments,

Stalwarts and Veterans of our struggle,

Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Services,

Heads of Chapter Nine and Ten institutions,

Leadership of Faith-Based Communities,

Leadership of Organised Business and Labour Youth,

Women and Community Leaders Distinguished Guests,

Members of the Media,

Ladies and Gentlemen and all the people of our vibrant province,

Ndi Matsheloni! Thobela! Avuxeni! Silotshile! Gooie More! Good Morning!

Today, I stand before you not merely as the Premier of this

vibrant province but as a custodian of our shared dreams,

aspirations and collective future.

As we gather in this esteemed chamber, let me first acknowledge the rich tapestry of our heritage that weaves through the very fabric of Limpopo - where the tributaries of Palala, Mogalakwena, Sand, Mutale, Shingwedzi and Lepelle accompany the majestic Limpopo River into the Indian Ocean, nurturing the land and the spirit of our people.

Honourable Speaker, allow me to begin with a rather profound sense of sorrow and solidarity following the tragic loss of members of the South African National Defence Force in the Democratic Republic of Congo almost a month ago. Eight of those are from Limpopo. We took our time last week to pay our last respects, honouring their families for the sacrifice their sons made.

We would like to thank the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President and Head of State, His Excellency Mr Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa for having given these sons the highest honour, befitting their bravery, Full Military Funeral with Honours.

Equally so we thank the President for ensuring that all those who sustained injuries are evacuated safely back home to receive reliable and high-level quality medical care. We once more wish them speedy and full recovery.

As we honour the memory of the departed, let us reaffirm our commitment to the ideals they fought for - a peaceful, united Africa where every nation can flourish. Their bravery will forever be etched in our hearts, serving as a reminder of the vital role we all play in promoting peace and stability in pursuit of our goal of building a better Africa and a just world.

Honourable Speaker, we are standing here to deliver our first State of the Province Address as the 7th Administration.

We have spent the past six months crafting a delivery framework for the next five years.

In line with Cabinet decision to approve the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP 2024-2029), we also reviewed our Limpopo Development Plan (LDP 2025-2030). The process was participatory and inclusive, consulting key stakeholders including municipalities and the private sector. This will the inform our work as the 7th Administration.

The LDP 2025-2030 is a strategic blueprint designed to propel our province towards sustainable growth, economic resilience and social upliftment. It serves as an implementation instrument of the National Development Plan, a guiding framework for provincial departments and municipalities, including the private sector, fostering collaboration across sectors to tackle critical challenges

such as unemployment, poverty and inequality. Our focus is on inclusive development that uplifts all our people.

We commit ourselves to the pursuit of inclusive growth, job creation, reduction of poverty while tackling the high cost of living; as we build a capable, ethical and developmental state.

In his State of the Nation Address, President Matamela Ramaphosa buttressed this when he said: “Our most urgent task is to grow our economy so that we can create jobs, reduce poverty and improve the lives of all South Africans.”

Honourable Members, in my inaugural address on 02 August 2024, I spoke of hope, a beacon to guide us on our journey as we navigate the turbulent waters of socioeconomic challenges.

The people of Limpopo have once again spoken when they continue with the work we have started 30 years ago. In thanking them, as the 7th Administration, we commit to work tirelessly in making sure that the fruits of our liberation accrue to them.

As we commemorate the 70 years of the Freedom Charter, we will reflect on this journey, while considering the landscape of our province, a tapestry woven with both challenges and triumphs.

Honourable Members, according to Census 2022, Limpopo's population has grown to 6,5 million people, an increase of 1.2 million since 2011. This growth brings with it added responsibility to ensure that every resident can thrive and enjoy the benefits of a caring government.

While Limpopo’s contribution to the national GDP has risen from 7.2% to 7.7%, the stark and painful reality, Honourable Members, is that at the end of 2024, our unemployment rate stood at 31.9%. This we cannot allow to continue under our watch. The traditional way of doing things has not yielded our desired results, our people, especially the youth, are getting impatient, hence it is time for us to kick the box and start thinking afresh.

Honourable Members, we have seen our province's economy showing resilience in sectors like mining,government services, finance, trade, personal services and transport.

Yet, we must consciously industrialise, especially in sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture and construction to advance inclusive growth and job creation. These sectors have the potential to elevate our growth trajectory and create employment opportunities even for our low-skilled labour force.

INCLUSIVE GROWTH AND JOB CREATION

Honourable Speaker, our resolve is driven by the need to see Limpopo’s economy growing and creating jobs. It is for this reason that we are still steadfast on developing Special Economic Zones, akin to planting seeds in fertile soil knowing that it will germinate, grow and bear fruits.

Six months ago, having spent enough time understanding the challenges towards the operationilisation of the long awaited

MMSEZ, we have developed a six-point plan and directed the MEC for LEDET to attend to all the outstanding issues that affected this bedrock of our industrialisation agenda.

We are proud to report to the House that various matters that contributed to delays are being resolved.

The land on the North site has finally been released by all the relevant national departments and the Musina Municipality Council would sit on 28th February 2025 to finalise the rezoning of the land for use by the MMSEZ. His Worship Vho Meyara Vho-Mawela, Manana Xipikara Shirilele, na Vho-Chief Whip Vho-Mafela, this is a task you should execute with ease.

Honourable Speaker, there was a thorny issue on the South site requiring approval of township establishment. We are happy to report that the Makhado Municipality Tribunal will sit tomorrow the 28th of February 2025, to finalise this matter.

This approval will lead to the rezoning of the land and then hand over the site to the Operator.

Having had these matters attended to, we shall now direct the MEC for Provincial Treasury to release funds that we withheld earlier for reprioritisation. This will then allow MMSEZ to resume with its operations.

Our next task will be to monitor and put our South Site Operator on terms to see the project taking shape in the

2025/26 Financial Year.

Honourable Members, Unlike MMSEZ, the Fetakgomo-Tubatse Special Economic Zone is a low hanging fruit, abuzz with potential, just waiting for us to plug in.

Our recent meeting with the Minister of Department of Trade Industry and Competition (DTIC) resolved to finalise the process of designation of the Fetakgomo-Tubatse Special Economic Zone by doing, amongst others, stakeholder engagement.

We are pleased that by the end of March 2025 the DTIC shall have concluded the designation process, opening way

for the implementation of the SEZ.

To date we already have over R10 billion investment commitments of which if fully implemented will translate into thousands of jobs.

More here: https://www.gov.za/sites/default/files/2025-03/State-of-the-Province-Address-2025-26-February-2025_LMP.pdf

