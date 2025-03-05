Minister Nomakhosazana Meth: Labour Activation Programme (LAP) Handover Event

Programme Director

Deputy Minister of the Department of Employment and labour, Ms Judith Nemadzinga-Tshabalala

Representatives of the House of Traditional Leaders

Iikumkani neenkosi zethu!

MEC Department of Public Works, Infrastructure and Human Settlements, Ms Siphokazi Lusithi- Mani

Members of Parliament present here today

Members of the Provincial Executive Council

Executive Mayor- ORTambo, Cllr M Ngqondwana

Mayor of KSD Local Municipality, Cllr N Nelani

Councillors present

All Political Leaders present today

Representatives of the 12 LAP Partners

Department officials from various departments

Senior officials of the DEL led by the DDGs

Distinguished Guests,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Good morning, Molweni ePhondweni!

It is with a great sense of pride and honour that today we gather to launch the 12 Labour Activation Program (LAP) partnership that will stimulate about 23,000 jobs in the Eastern Cape.

It is no mistake, we are launching this Programme here, in the OR Tambo District Municipality—a place that carries the name of one of the greatest leaders in our history, Oliver Reginald Tambo. This land, in the Eastern Cape, is the birthplace of legends. It is the home of Tambo, and just a short distance from here lies Mvezo, the village where Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela was born. This region has untapped wild coast reserves which places it as the most strategic region of the province and the country. This is where the National Cabinet resolved to pilot the NHI, DDM and similar strategic interventions. The provincial catalytic projects are found in this district- be it Msikaba Bridge, N2 Wildcoast, Umzimvubu water project etc.

Here, the seeds of struggle were planted, nurtured by the resilience and determination of those who fought for our freedom. These sons of the Eastern Cape embodied the principles of selflessness, resilience, and visionary leadership, values that must guide us as we tackle one of the greatest challenges of our time: unemployment.

Tambo once said: “The fight for freedom must go on until it is won; until our country is free and happy and peaceful as part of the community of man, we cannot rest.”

And today, as we continue the fight—not for political freedom, but for economic liberation—we draw strength from his legacy. Too many of our people, especially the youth, remain trapped in poverty because they do not have access to jobs. The high unemployment rate is not just a statistic; it is a crisis that affects families, communities, and the future of our nation. We all know that unemployment remains one of the biggest challenges in our country. Too many of our people—especially the youth—wake up each morning with hope in their hearts but no opportunities to seize. This is not just an economic crisis; it is a human crisis.

But just as Oliver Tambo and his generation never surrendered in the face of adversity, we will not surrender to the challenge of unemployment. That is why we are launching this programme—to create real opportunities, to give people the skills they need, and to connect them with meaningful work. This programme is not just about numbers—it is about real people, real livelihoods, and real transformation. Through partnerships with employers, training institutions, and communities, we are ensuring that skills development leads directly to jobs, that emerging industries absorb local talent, and that no one is left behind.

Madiba’s journey from a small rural village to the presidency of a democratic South Africa teaches us an important lesson: where you start in life does not determine where you will end up. He was born into humble beginnings, herding cattle as a young boy. But through education, determination, and opportunity, he rose to become a global icon of freedom and justice. His story is proof that when people are given the right opportunities, they can achieve greatness.

South Africa faces the daunting challenge of unemployment. Despite South Africa’s economic growth over the past 16 years, there are fewer young people employed now that there were in 2008. While employment for older cohorts of workers has risen with GDP, the same has not been true for youth.

Even in periods of high economic growth, young people have been left behind. In addition, each year, approximately 1 million young South Africans enter the labour market. However, only 400 000 find steady work; 300 000 find some work- while about 300 000 never find work. The reality of this situation is that young people struggle to access the labour market and lack work experience- this situation has led to the high youth unemployment situation.

It is further made dire by the reality of poor education outcomes and the mismatch between skills supply and demand. I am sure that everyone of you agrees with me that- we cannot afford to do business as usual!

In this regard, my Department has set itself for the MTDP to focus on five sectors to drive job creation.

Those being:

The Waste Economy – this programme will implement the President’s call on good green deeds, which include cleaning and greening of our cities with a huge focus on recycling, landscaping and gentrification.

Oceans Economy – this remains the sunrise sector for the creation of new jobs in South Africa, given the size of our ocean space which is 1.5 million square- kilometer. This sector will focus on Marine Tourism, fisheries, mining, maritime transport and manufacturing

Green Economy – this sector gives us an opportunity as a country to repurpose the skills and jobs in the automotive sector, in particular for the manufacturing of electric vehicles. Further, it gives us an opportunity to expand the number of jobs in the construction sector, focusing on sustainable green technologies for construction.

Water Engineering and Services – this program will focus in water resources, water engineering, fixing of water leakages, artisanal skills in water piping and fixing of leakages.

Quick Restaurant services and E-commerce (QRS) – in the world of digitisation, the skills needed for the future will drastically change from what we know today, this sector provides an enormous opportunity for business and skills based on e-commerce.

These sectors provide and opportunity for the youth to think different and grab the opportunities that are presented by these sectors.

The Eastern Cape has immense economic potential. It is the heart of our automotive industry, home to major vehicle manufacturers. It is rich in agriculture with vast lands that remain fallow and under-utilised. Nearly 24 % of South Africa’s population reside in 3 rural provinces which are the EC, KZN and Limpopo. The EC is almost 60% rural, and you will agree with me that by default- the agriculture sector becomes the bedrock of the economy with enormous opportunity to kickstart both downstream and upstream economic activities through agro-processing anchored in agri-business development, in particular for high commodities such as livestock, animal products, fruits, hemp & cannabis etc – you may notice that a number of partners today operate in the agriculture sector. The ocean economy, fisheries, and tourism sectors in the same vein hold massive opportunities for growth. And with the rise of renewable energy, this province is positioned to lead in sustainable industries.

But economic potential means nothing if it does not translate into jobs. That is why we are here—to ensure that these opportunities benefit the people of this province.

Let us be clear: government is working. Progress is being made. Change is happening. This is not the time to lose hope—it is the time to act.

But government cannot do it alone. We need the private sector to invest. We need communities to support young entrepreneurs. We need every South African to believe in the power of collective action. It is for this reason that, President Ramaphosa is his wisdom, established an Inter-Ministerial Committee of government and business partnership on unemployment, skills development and SMME support. The DEL coordinates this committee together with the Presidency and it is chaired by myself as the Minister of the DEL. That is why on a day such as this, we launch this program to introduce specific interventions in order to help young people find their way into work opportunities having been equipped with the necessary skills.

My department, with resounding success has recently hosted the G20 working group on Employment and Labour in Gqeberha under theme “Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability”.

Since the founding of the G20 in 1999, it is the first that is has been hosted on African soil- this milestone underscores the global opportunity for South Africa to shape the global agenda and specially as the DEL leads the employment workstream- we now have an opportunity together with the world to find sustainable ways to tackle unemployment. Just recently in Zambia during the 51st African Regional Labour Administration Centre (ARLAC) council seating, South Africa was elected to chair this regional body- which strengthens Africa’s voice on the global stage.

As we take this step forward, let us remember Madiba’s words:

"It always seems impossible until it’s done."

The challenge of unemployment may seem daunting, but through action, commitment, and unity, we will overcome it.

The struggle continues, but hope is alive. Jobs are being created. And through the Labour Activation Programme, we are building a future where every South African has the opportunity to work, prosper, and thrive.

I want to assure you that the government is not sitting idly by. Progress is being made. Work is being done. This is not a moment of despair—it is a moment of action. We are working with employers to increase workplace placements, strengthen policies that encourage job creation, and ensure that no potential is wasted. Also today, we focusing on Jobs Fair as witnessed at the exhibition area. These activities provide an opportunity for work seekers to meet with prospective Employers and other organisations or departments that can assist with their placement in different forms of employment or learning opportunities.

The Department of Employment and Labour has introduced a massive enforcement internship programme set to recruit a total of 20,000 Inspector and Enforcement Interns over the next two years.

During my first 100 days in office, I committed to strengthen the capacity of the Inspection and Enforcement by increasing the number of Inspectors from 2000 to 20 000, as one of the key priorities. I have since delivered on her promise.

This ground-breaking Graduate Internship Programme will bring onboard 10 000 interns annually, recruited across all nine provinces, thereby boosting the department’s capacity to promote fair labour practice nationwide.

An official advertisement for the first cohort has been published in the Department of Public Services and Administration, DPSA Vacancy Circular 5 of 2025. The closing date has since been extended to the 14th March 2025.

Thousands of young graduates will benefit from practical on-the-job experience, which will help tackle youth unemployment and promotes economic upliftment in local communities.

We are committed to strengthening workplace compliance and ensuring that every South African enjoys a fair, safe, and healthy work environment. Expanding our inspectorate will help us enforce labour laws more effectively, safeguard workers’ rights, and improve compliance across multiple sectors.

The Department is at the final stages with the National Labour Migration Policy which makes amendments for the Minister of Employment and Labour to set aside jobs for South Africans- especially the low skill jobs which have a massive potential to absorb our people. I would like you to be in the lookout for these developments as we will take this bill through to Parliament. You have all witnessed that challenge of non- complaint employers who continue among other to flout of labour laws. My department has been hard at work to ensure our laws are observed and our people are protected. Just recently, the case and trial of the 7 Chinese nationals that were found guilty of human trafficking and child labour traces its genesis in November 2019 when a joint operation by the DEL inspection and enforcement services in Gauteng together with the SAPS, HAWKS unit and the Department of Home Affairs busted a Chinese factory involved in the trafficking of illegal immigrants and subjecting them to forced labour. This employer was found to be in violation of the National Minimum Wage, Occupational Health and Safety and theBasic Conditions of Employment Act among others. We have conducted several other high blitz inspections and many fines and arrests were made. We shall not sit and be idle when those employers violate our laws!

The journey ahead will not be easy, but today we take another important step. Hope is alive. Change is happening. And through the Labour Activation Programme, a new chapter of opportunity is being written.

During the State of the Nation Address (SONA), the President reaffirmed the government’s commitment to tackling unemployment, strengthening skills development, and fostering inclusive economic growth. He outlined the urgent need for interventions that link job seekers with opportunities, support small businesses, and drive investment in key sectors. The Labour Activation Programme is a direct response to this call. It is not just an initiative—it is a tangible, action-oriented programme that will help turn policy into progress.

The employability interventions we launch today are derived through contracts with a condition that they guarantee jobs for beneficiaries. I should emphasise that, I have made it a requirement that all the LAP partners to recruit at least 70% of the participants from the Employment Services of South Africa (ESA) platform- a government system designed to connect job seekers with available opportunities. We encourage all job seekers to register on this platform to opportunities not just within this program but across multiple sectors of the economy. This approach guarantees that no one is excluded and every qualifying individual has an equal chance to benefit.

a minimum period of employment of one year, post-intervention.

The following 12 partners are:

LIKABOSH which will empower aspiring professionals in the ICT sector in Buffalo City in Amathole.

NNITE will create job opportunities in the construction sector in Chris Hani, OR Tambo & Buffalo City Metro.

Aah Zwelakhe will work in Chris Hani, focusing on Agriculture.

BM Infrastructure is located in BCM, ORT and Alfred Nzo- a company focused in the engineering sector.

BRANDRIVE will harness skills development in the agriculture, business and financial sectors- in Chris Hani.

DICLA which will focus in all districts for the agriculture, engineering, business and finance sectors.

East London IDZ, to focus in BCM in the engineering sector.

Intsika Yethu in Chris Hani for the agri-sector, ICT and business sectors.

RAND BEE will recruit and train skills in KSD, Amatole and Chris Hani in the agricultural sector.

LONDMAX will focus on all the districts – building skills in agriculture.

TRANSKEI skills project based in Chris Hani, Joe Gqabi and ORT focusing on engineering, hospitality and construction.

CHIPPA HOLDINGS in Nelson Mandela, BCM and Amatole will focus skills in engineering, manufacturing.

The collective number of beneficiaries to participate through these 12 partners is 23,493. This handover is a testament to what we can achieve when we harness partnerships and persist in the face of adversity.

Ladies and gentlemen, the success of these initiatives relies on robust monitoring, evaluation, and continued collaboration. Our Department will work hand in hand with these 12 entities to track progress, identify challenges, and craft solutions that uphold transparency and accountability. We are not here to simply fund projects; we are here to build sustainable futures.

This approach underscores our broader strategy to align the Labour Activation Programme with national policy frameworks—from the National Development Plan to other inter-departmental collaborations. Prioritising synergy across government, private enterprises, and civil society, we will ensure a unified, impactful approach to job creation and social upliftment.

Today’s handover is more than a bureaucratic exercise—it is a pledge to deliver on our promise of job creation, youth empowerment, and socio-economic renewal. It is a testament to our shared belief that every individual, no matter their background or circumstances, deserves the chance to strive, succeed, and shape our country’s destiny.

I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all who have made this day possible—our partners, community leaders, the Department’s dedicated staff, and every single person who has placed their faith in the Labour Activation Programme. Let us go forth with determination and vision, guided by the knowledge that the impossible becomes possible when we work together.

I would like to thank all officials from the DEL, all sister departments, the exhibitors and the whole political leadership if the province for the success of today! They all worked tirelessly since the 24th when they were taking services to the people.

I thank you. God bless you all. And let us continue to walk boldly into a brighter, more inclusive future.

Thank you

