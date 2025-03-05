Deputy Minister Kenny Morolong: Northern Cape National Community Radio Forum Provincial Conference

Programme Director,

It is a privilege to address you today as you close off your Northern Cape Conference of the National Community Radio Forum. We are thoroughly interested in the resolutions that issued out of that deliberations you had over the past five days. We hope that you will share these with us in due course.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

As you know, media is not just a platform for communication; it is a vital institution that informs, educates, and empowers our people. In South Africa, government recognizes the power of the media in strengthening our democracy, fostering dialogue, and ensuring accountability. Just two days ago, the Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies visited GCIS and stressed to us the importance of community media. For our part, the GCIS has committed to ensuring that South Africa’s G20 Presidency is made known through the use of community media broadly and community radio more specifically.

In short, community radio will bring the agenda and discussions of the G20 to our people through community radio. This should help our people all over this province and the Republic to get updates on all the G20 meetings taking place this year.

Programme Director,

As South Africa celebrate 30 years of Freedom and Democracy, we acknowledge that our celebration coincides with 30 years of community media; 102 years of broadcasting and 21 years since the establishment of the MDDA and the 113 years of the ANC whose government has done an excellent job in empowering its citizens. Community radio is an important and vibrant sector within broadcasting that is philosophically and structurally distinct from both commercial and public service models. It is owned and controlled by the communities, autonomous from commercial interests and maintains a participatory relationship with its constituent communities. Radio remains one of the most powerful and resilient forms of media, adapting to technological advancements while remaining deeply embedded in our communities. The journey of radio can be traced from the early analogue era of AM and FM frequencies to the digital age, where streaming and podcasting have revolutionized the way, we consume audio content.

In South Africa, radio played a crucial role in the anti-apartheid struggle, providing an alternative voice when mainstream media was restricted. Post-1994, the sector has grown to reflect the linguistic and cultural diversity of our nation. Today, we see new innovations in Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB), internet radio, and mobile-based radio services. These advancements offer greater accessibility and interactivity, allowing audiences to receive and engage news in real-time. However, we must ensure that the transition to digital does not leave behind those in rural and underprivileged areas who still rely on traditional radio as their primary source of information. I hope that this conference had time to discuss this matter and provide tangible solutions on how the sector can partner with government to grapple with this phenomena.

Programme Director,

The recognition of the critical role that would be played by the media industry of South Africa after 1994 also saw the emergence of a vibrant community radio sector. In 2012, there were 133 community stations licenced cumulatively since 1994. However, the former Department of Communications indicated that of those, only 100 were still operating. To date there are approximately 285 licenced community stations covering a wide range of geographies, religious and cultural interests, and the airwaves are filled with a rich mix of languages. In addition to the growth in the number of community stations licenced, listenership has also increased. However with this growth there are persistent challenges.

The battle for survival is the biggest concern for most stations and is more acute for stations serving poor, rural communities. This battle can often detract stations from their mandate of improving community involvement, programme quality and relevance. The focus on generating income through selling advertising and air time, means that other income streams that might enhance and diversify programming (for example, programme sponsorship and membership fees and donations from the community) are often not explored sufficiently.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

A key challenge for the sustainability of community stations is that they are dependent on the discretion of advertisers, the limited resources available to the MDDA and Government advertising. For community broadcasters’ sustainability – the ability to keep something going continuously or over a period of time – is like the mythical pot of gold that lies at the end of the rainbow. Part of the problem is that sustainability is often thought of only in terms of finances, yet good governance, quality, entertaining and informative programming are interlinked elements of sustainability.

As the Presidency, we do not take our role at the MDDA for granted, because we are mindful that South Africans are at the heart of all our work, and we are therefore committed to continue to support the MDDA to maintain its agenda of enabling access, ownership, diversity and the promotion of marginalized languages and communities.

Programme Director,

As government we value the role of NCRF as a collective voice. In strengthening the community radio sector, organizations like the National Community Radio Forum play an indispensable role. The NCRF has been a unifying force, advocating for the rights and sustainability of community broadcasters across the country. The NCRF ensures that policy decisions reflect the needs of community broadcasters, advocating for funding models, frequency allocations, and regulatory support. It also provides a platform for training, networking, and capacity building, ensuring that community radio stations maintain high standards of journalism and governance. This means therefore, that we need a strong, agile and astute NCRF! As government, we recognize and support the NCRF’s efforts in advancing the interests of community radio. We look forward to strengthening partnerships between government, media stakeholders, and the NCRF to build a robust, independent, and sustainable community broadcasting sector.

Programme Director,

Ladies and gentlemen, media is not just a business or an institution—it is a public good that should serve all citizens. As we move forward, let us continue working towards an inclusive, diverse, and independent media sector that reflects the voices of all South Africans. The broadcasting and media environment will continue to evolve but stakeholders should agree that community radio plays a unique and critical role in responding to the specific needs of local communities. We reaffirm our commitment to policies that protect press freedom, enhance media diversity, and support community broadcasting. The evolution of radio and digital media presents new challenges and opportunities, and it is our responsibility to ensure that no one is left behind in this transformation.

To our media practitioners, community broadcasters, and the NCRF—your work is invaluable. Let us continue using media as a tool for education, empowerment, and nation-building.

I thank you.

