Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli: KwaZulu Natal State of the Province Address

Luhlanga Lomhlabathi, Madam Speaker, Honourable Members of the Executive,

Honourable Members of the Legislature, KwaZulu-Natal Judge President, Amakhosi

aseNdlunkulu, Izinduna zamakhosi, Mayor of UMsunduzi Municipality, All our Mayors,

Deputy Mayors, Speakers, All Councillors, Judges, Abaholi bamabhizinisi nabemboni

yamatekisi, Religious Leaders, Ambassadors, Consul Generals, Members of the

Diplomatic Corps, SAPS Provincial Commissioner, the Director-General, Heads of

Departments, Learners from Long Market Primary School, Msilinga Primary School,

Merchiston Primary School, Orient Heights Primary School, Media, Fellow Citizens.

Recently we lost our Sons in the DRC, which we are relieved that their mortal remains are back to the land of their birth to be given a befitting send-off.

As a Province once again, we lost fellow citizens and infrastructure due to heavy rains and floods. Recent reports indicated that we lost 11 people.

I therefore request that we all observe a moment of silence in their remembrance.

Njengaminyaka yonke, izolo sicoshe amanoni enkulumeni yoNgangezwe Lakhe, nesizibophezelayo njengo Hulumeni weSILO ukuthi amagama aso ngeke awele phansi. Ngiselapho SILO ngiyafisa ukwedlulisa ukuthokoza.

1. Kusuka ngoZibandlela ngonyaka owedlule ISILO sibe nohambo olumqoka kuso nase sizweni jikelele. Lolu hambo bekuwu Mkhosi woSelwa ongumongo kaZulu. Kube yintokozo nokuziqhenya kithi ukuthi OMdala ekukhuphukeni kwakhe entabeni, abuye engumqemane nokwenze wawagcina onke amasiko namasikothi aqondene naloMkhosi.

Madam Speaker

2. We are indeed living in unprecedented times. We face a future marked by the uncertainties of a global climate crisis, alongside enormous challenges in health, social stability, economic resilience and geo-politics. The waves of pandemics, epidemics, and endemic diseases serve as stark reminders of the vulnerabilities we must address. By all accounts, we are navigating through a period of profound crisis.

3. Yet, it was that legendary statesman, the former Prime Minister of Britain, Winston Churchill, who reminded us, 'Never let a good crisis go to waste.' In his words, we find a powerful call to action—a reminder that even in times of hardship, there lies an opportunity for growth, transformation, and renewed purpose.

4. As we end the month of February, we mark eight months since the dawn of the 7th Administration—a period defined by commitment, engagement, and the pursuit of progress. This journey has been both a privilege and a profound learning experience as we have dedicated our time to listening, understanding, and working alongside our people from all walks of life.

5. At the heart of this administration is a deep and unwavering commitment to serving our nation with integrity, responsiveness, and a clear vision for a better future.

Through continuous engagement with communities, businesses, workers, and civil society, we have gained invaluable insights that will shape the policies and programmes driving our collective progress.

6. As we move forward, we remain steadfast in our mission to build an inclusive, prosperous, and resilient society, one where every citizen has the opportunity to contribute and thrive.

7. We stand before this august House today to account, to report on the commitments we made and the actions we have taken in pursuit of a better future for our people.

In my maiden State of the Province Address, we committed to inspiring new hope both inside and outside of government. We also pledged to lead a government founded on honesty, accountability, and service. Over the past eight months, we have engaged extensively with stakeholders across government, business, labour, and civil society. We have reviewed reports, examined

projections, and gained a deeper understanding of the challenges that confront us.

8. We remain resolute in our mission to build a government that is responsive, transparent, and driven by the needs of the people. This is not just a promise, it is a responsibility that we will continue to uphold. Today, we stand before you to speak candidly, not only about the challenges we face but, also about the progress we have made, the rationale behind our decisions, and the critical steps that still lie ahead.

Madame Speaker

9. Our administration governs in a time shaped by both internal and global economic realities. When we assumed office eight months ago, we were confronted with the stark fiscal constraints facing KwaZulu-Natal. As the Government of Provincial Unity, we inherited outstanding financial commitments from the 2023/2024 financial year, obligations that weighed upon the budget of 2024/2025.

10. Despite these challenges, we remain resolute in our commitment to prudent financial management, ensuring that every rand spent serves the people and advances our shared vision for economic stability and inclusive growth. In confronting the fiscal challenges before us, the Executive Council has taken decisive action. Recognizing the need for responsible financial management, we

collectively agreed on a cost-cutting initiative designed to help departments navigate financial constraints—some of which are beyond their control. This initiative is not merely about reducing expenditures; it is about enhancing financial planning, ensuring fiscal accountability, and safeguarding service delivery.

11. Across the globe, governments face the difficult task of balancing cost containment with developmental imperatives. Trade-offs are inevitable, but our approach has been strategic: ensuring that while we streamline expenditure, we do not compromise essential services. We are pleased to report that, within a short period, these measures are already yielding positive results in KwaZulu-Natal.

Further details on these fiscal adjustments will be outlined by MEC for Finance, Honourable Rogers in his forthcoming budget presentation.

Madam Speaker,

12. We are collectively working hard to stabilise our province.

KwaZulu-Natal is a province of rich diversity, immense potential, and vibrant communities. Yet, we are acutely aware of the challenges we face—high unemployment rate, deepening poverty, rising costs of living, service delivery gaps, and the lingering impacts of global crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and economic volatility.

13. But amid these challenges, there is hope. Hope is rooted in the resilience of our people, the strength of our institutions, and the untapped potential that exists within our province. Our role here today is to turn all of the above into inspiring new hope

through concrete strategies, bold leadership, and decisive implementation.

14. The Province's economy shows early signs of recovery, though following a path of modest inclusive growth. While we see encouraging indicators - including gradual declines in inflation and interest rates, along with slightly increased international reserves - our provincial Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth remains below target and expectation.

15. Job creation continues to be a critical challenge, with unemployment exceeding 30 percent. The youth face hardship, with two out of three young people unable to secure productive employment.

16. Our social indicators reflect persistent challenges: many citizens live below the food poverty line, and wealth inequality remains stark, with a Gini co-efficient of 0.62. The disparity is evident as the top 10% of our population spends nearly six times more than the bottom 40%.

17. However, recent developments give us reason for cautious optimism. The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) survey on public perception shows a notable rise in optimism regarding the province's direction. Citizens express satisfaction with social grants, housing, and education services. While unemployment, poverty and service delivery concerns remain our greatest challenge, citizens’ feedback guides our priorities for action.

18. It is encouraging that four out of ten KZN citizens recognize government’s efforts to attract international investment and manage the economy.

Madam Speaker

19. In the 2024 State of the Province Address in this august House, I made firm commitments to the people of KwaZulu-Natal. Today, I am pleased to report tangible progress.

20. From the outset, this administration has been committed to fostering sustainable dialogue on the most pressing challenges affecting our communities. In the reporting period two critical dialogues were facilitated, mainly crime, gender based violence and taxi industry conflicts.

21. We recognise that without law and order, there can be no investment, no economic growth, and no social progress. Over the past eight months, we have initiated critical interventions. From the Social Crime Prevention Summit held on 02 August 2024, to direct engagements with communities deeply affected by crime, such as Osizweni, eMangwaneni, uMsunduzi, Inanda, Esikhaleni and Gamalakhe we have actively sought solutions that are informed by the experiences of our people. As a result of dialogues on crime, a Council Against Crime was launched in February 2025. This is an essential platform in our collective fight against lawlessness. As government, we recognise that the battle against crime cannot be won in isolation. It requires the expertise of specialists, the vigilance of civil society, and the unwavering commitment of all sectors of our society.

22. Within the same reporting period, we also engaged stakeholders in the transport industry to address among other things, permit disputes and other related challenges. Engagements were held with SANTACO, KwaNabaco, and SABOA. Roadshows were also held in various districts in the Province. In response toissues raised we streamlined the processing of operating licenses, thus reducing turnaround times.

23. Several disputes within the taxi industry were mediated. These included Ulundi, Phongolo, Ikhwezi Local and Long-Distance Taxi Association as well as Durban Long Distance Taxi Association.

24. There were other dialogues addressing issues of youth and gender-based violence that I will touch upon later.

25. These engagements are not symbolic; they are shaping policy, informing enforcement strategies, and strengthening our partnerships in the fight against crime and gender-based violence and femicide as well as youth empowerment. We are moving from words to action, from commitments to concrete change.

Silo Somhlaba

26. Eight months ago, I made a solemn commitment to elevate the role of our traditional leaders and institutions. This was not merely a policy decision but a reaffirmation of our deeply held belief that traditional leadership is an integral pillar

of governance.

27. Our history has shown that the wisdom, customs, and authority of traditional leaders are indispensable in fostering social cohesion, preserving our cultural heritage, and ensuring effective governance at the grassroots level. It is for this reason that we have embarked on a path to strengthen their role, not as a parallel structure, but as a fundamental partner in our democratic dispensation.

28. Today, we stand resolute in our mission to bridge the gap between traditional leadership and the modern state—ensuring that governance is truly reflective of the people’s identity, aspirations, and lived realities. Our commitment remains unwavering, and together, we shall forge a future where tradition and progress walk hand in hand.

29. Kulezi zinyanga ezi-8 silandele uhlelo kanjalo neqhingasu likahulumeni ekusimamiseni izindaba zokubusa noBukhosi. Lolu hlelo neqhingasu akuyona imfihlo. Njengohulumeni wakwaZulu-Natal sibuka uBukhosi kusuka kwiSILO saMabandla, aMakhosi ezizwe nezinhlaka zoBukhosi njengesithako esimqoka ekuvuseleleni ithemba kulesi sifundazwe. Sibuka uBukhosi njengengxenye

yokubusa.

30. Kungalesi sizathu njengeSigungu Sokuphatha sinqume ukuba okokuqala ngqa ubuholi beNdlu yaMakhosi KwaZulu-Natal busebenze ngokuphelele, nsukuzonke. Lokhu sikwenze nje ezinyangeni eziyisikhombisa siphethe.

31. Asigcinanga lapho kepha siqale uhlelo lokuhlela kabusha ukusebenza nokuhlomula kwezinduna. Kuningi SILO okusemgodleni okusazolekelela uBukhosi.

32. Esigabeni sami njengoNdunankulu wesifundazwe, nginohlelo lokulekelela ISILO nehhovisi laso ukuze konke ukusebenza kwehhovisi kuhambisane nezikhathi esikuzo. Ngiyathokoza ukubika ukuthi ISILO sikwamukele lokhu kungenelela. Imininingwane ephelele izokwethulwa uma sesethula isabelomali somnyango kaNdunankulu emasontweni ezayo.

33. Khona lapho ngiyafisa ukutusa ubuholi beNkosi uShinga ekukhuphuleni isithunzi seNdlu Yabaholi boMdabu KwaZulu-Natal nakuzwelonke. Ezingxoxweni esibe nazo neNkosi uShinga sivumelene ngesidingo sokubambisana kukho konke okwakha isifundazwe sethu. Kanjalo nakuwo aMakhosi ezizwe nezinhlaka zoBukhosi siyalitusa igalelo lenu ekuphakamiseni iSihlalo kanjalo namasiko ethu.

34. As part of improving the safety of Amakhosi, we have implemented the following measures:

- Wi-fi Connectivity and CCTV cameras were installed for 15 Amakhosi to improve their safety and 16 Amakhosi at high risk were provided with personal protection.

- 120 members of safety structures were trained, to promote safety in the areas of 38 Amakhosi at risk. However, we do acknowledge that more still needs to be done.

35. On safeguarding the local economy and tackling illegal economic activities, our commitment to addressing the issue of illegal foreign nationals operating unlawfully within our borders has been unwavering. This Administration approaches the matter not through the lens of xenophobia or Afrophobia, but as a fundamental responsibility to protect the integrity of our local economy—a duty we undertake without hesitation or apology.

36. In response to the above, we launched a decisive and far-reaching campaign called, “Ongangeni Ngesango Uyafohla”. Through this initiative, in collaboration with the South African Police Service and local municipalities, from 14 October 2024 to 14 November 2024, we conducted unannounced inspections of spaza shops and wholesale businesses. What we uncovered was deeply concerning. It became abundantly clear that economic activity in many of these areas has shifted away from our local entrepreneurs, with some businesses operating in direct violation of our laws—engaging in illicit trade and other criminal activities that threaten the well-being of our communities.

37. While much attention has been placed on spaza shops, let it be known that they are not the sole entities implicated in these transgressions. Some of the wholesale operations—were also found to be in violation of our laws, including blatant cases of child labour and the employment of illegal foreign workers in positions that should rightfully be filled by our own people.

38. As a result, a joint operation was conducted: and a total of 7,729 premises were inspected, 337 premises consequently closed, 142 arrests made, 2,429 compliance notices and 480 fines issued, and 10,210 kg illicit goods confiscated.

39. We commend the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, under the leadership of the Minister, Honourable Velenkosini Hlabisa, for the publication of the Standard Draft By-Law for Township Economies. This initiative marked an exciting yet challenging moment, as it invited us to reflect on the potential of township and rural economies.

40. It is our firm belief that the township and rural economy in KwaZulu-Natal plays a vital role in both economic growth and job creation for local communities, with substantial value and employment opportunities across informal sectors like: spaza shops, street vendors, and small-scale manufacturing.

More here: https://www.gov.za/sites/default/files/2025-03/SOPA_2025_Speech_KZN.pdf

#GovZAUpdates