Armstrong releases statement on President Trump’s address to joint session of Congress

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong released the following statement after President Donald Trump’s address tonight to a joint session of Congress.

“President Trump outlined the significant progress our nation has made during his six short weeks in office to secure our borders, unleash U.S. energy and manufacturing, project strength on the international stage and bring common sense back to America,” Armstrong said. “Illegal immigration is down, investment in U.S. manufacturing is up, and North Dakota is among the states that stand to benefit most from the president’s focus on American innovation, common-sense regulations and government efficiency.”

