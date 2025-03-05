Social Development hosts multi-stakeholder engagement on implementation of recommendation 8 of the Financial Action Task Force, 3 to 5 Mar

As part of South Africa’s ongoing measures to fully implement the recommendations of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the Department of Social Development will host a 3-day multi-stakeholder engagement at Premier Hotel OR Tambo, Kempton Park-Gauteng Province.

With South Africa due to report back to FATF on the remaining deficiencies in its 5th round mutual evaluation in June this year, the multi-stakeholder engagement will bring together government, non-profit organisations, development agencies, donors, private sector, law enforcement agencies and financial institutions to focus on Recommendation 8 of the Financial Action Task Force, which aims to protect NPOs from potential terrorist financing and money laundering abuse through effective implementation of risk-based measures.

The objective of the multi-stakeholder engagement is to enhance government, NPOs and key partners’ understanding and requirements of the FATF standards to combat money laundering and terror financing and the implementation of effective national measures to mitigate the risks.

The fight against money laundering and terrorist financing requires a collective national effort and collaboration among key stakeholders. As the registrar and custodian of the NPO Act (Act No. 71 of 1997, as amended through the General Laws Amendment Act No. 22 of 2022), one of Social Development’s strategic goals is the promotion of strategic partnerships with NPOs to deliver services to communities.

The formal programme will feature presentations, case studies and emerging best practices by experts from key financial institutions and regulators, including the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), South African Revenue Service (SARS), Chartered Institute for Business Accountants (CIBA, National Lotteries Commission and Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) will highlight trends and overview of national measures to combat money laundering and terror financing, as well as the important role of NPOs in combating money laundering and terror financing in South Africa.

The multi-stakeholder engagement builds on measures already underway as South Africa works around the clock to finalise outstanding action items from FATF’s recommendations. South Africa is now deemed to have addressed or largely addressed 20 of the 22 action items in its Action Plan, leaving two items to be addressed in the next reporting period that runs from March 2025 to June 2025. This would enable South Africa to be considered for delisting from the FATF greylist in October 2025.

This gathering comes at the Department has embarked on deregistration of non-compliant NPOs, with 203 279 organisations at the risk of deregistration for failure to comply with the requirements to submit annual reports as per the provisions of section 18 (1) of the Non-Profit Organisations Act (Act No. 71 of 1997, as amended through the General Laws Amendment Act 22 of 2022).

The multi-stakeholder engagement will culminate in the adoption of a declaration on combating money laundering and terror financing in South Africa.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the multi-stakeholder engagement Programme planned as follows:

Date: 03-05 March 2025

Time: 09h00-16h00

Venue: Premier Hotel OR Tambo, 73 Gladiator Street, Rhodesfield, Kempton Park-Gauteng Province

Media enquiries:

Mr Bathembu Futshane

Cell: 071 162 1154

E-mail: BathembuF@dsd.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates