Attorney General Bird Statement Applauding President Trump’s Joint Address to Congress

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today released the following statement applauding President Trump’s joint address to Congress:

“President Trump’s administration proves, each day, that America is back. In just one month, President Trump has already accomplished more than Biden did in four years—securing the border, protecting girls’ sports, unleashing homegrown American energy, lowering costs, and projecting strength, again, on the world stage. And he is not taking his foot off the gas. President Trump is making certain that Washington works for America, not the other way around. And as he expertly communicated tonight, our nation is on track to be stronger, safer, greater, and more prosperous than it has ever been. With President Trump’s historic leadership, we will continue to make the American Dream a reality.”

