Mike Robinson's Researcher™ Soil-To-Oil Brand To Launch Friday - Secures Farm Contract
Mike Robinson, was named to the Top 100 Most Influential People In Cannabis for 2021 by High Times Magazine.
Mike Robinson, founder of the Global Cannabinoid Research Center, is launching Researcher™, a groundbreaking soil-to-oil ECS Balance based hemp extract brand
Known by many in the cannabis science community as Researcher OG, Mike Robinson has been a tireless advocate for patients - even called the Cannabis Philanthropist for his 100,000,000 milligram giveaway done at the onset of the pandemic in which over 20,000 products were sent to consumers in need, an endeavor taken on by him and who many refer to as 'The Cannabis Love Story' family. Traveling the nation and giving away oils nearly a decade ago, Robinson brought oil to a girl with severe autism and epilepsy. He and her mom became a couple within a few months, and his trips as a compassion provider slowly transformed into local trips to the American Academy of Cannabinoid Medicine, where Robinson was the Director of Communications in 2018 before founding GCRC at the end of that year.
"Mike and I are family; we're like brothers, and it's been a movement from compassion provider to researcher and then back to an OG as he fought Cancer again," explained GCRC partner David Uhalley. "He filed for a trademark on Researcher OG as a brand, but right behind it, asked me to file on Researcher; it was surprising that we met with some flack over the OG, but he was able to go all the way to the end with Researcher™, we've filed all the paperwork, and with the product in commerce the final registered mark should be here soon!"
The Researcher is known online for his continual education on the Endocannabinoid System and the role of cannabinoids in human health. His decades-long journey as a former racing industry professional turned medical cannabis patient and provider of oils to thousands has slowly transformed. Over the past seven years, he's become a leading researcher, shaping his mission: to educate the world on ECS Balance and the importance of knowing more about the Endocannabinoid System.
"I decided to do a few press releases to see if I could gain interest during such a turbulent time in our nation. I like to keep my nose to the grindstone when times get a little—or a lot—crazy in life," Robinson stated about how he attempted to find a joint venture partner to develop this brand and others. "I wanted a Farm, the real gig, or nothing at all," he bluntly stated, "It's been a madhouse with hemp regulations; it caused us to need a partner in another state, but finding one that wasn't converting CBD into other cannabinoids was next to impossible. Nature gives us such excellent properties we all need." Robinson's journey towards launching a retail brand with a farm is documented well on his social media platforms over the past 5 years.
"I saw The Researcher OG's inquiry for an equity partner to make a new brand, and I thought it would be a long shot even to get a hold of a guy like him. The industry is harsh; only months ago, I told myself that if it all went belly up, we would donate all our inventory. And I went as far as to plan it, to give things away person by person, if we had to do it ourselves - in hospitals, on the streets, I hoped I'd make a scene large enough to make the news, what is freedom if we live a life of sickness?" One of the owners of Western Massachusetts Hemp Farm, Michael Lupario, continued, "I thought it was over as the world was in protest, but to my surprise, I met Mike in less than 48 hours; now, I know exactly what direction our farm is going - and it's such a beautiful vision!"
A Legacy of Research and Advocacy in ECS Balance Control:
Robinson's discovery of the ECS Balance Control Theory in 2020, which stresses the need for ongoing cannabinoid intake without tolerance breaks, has gained significant traction in the scientific community. Unlike conventional approaches that recommend cycling cannabinoid use, it emphasizes the role of lesser-known cannabinoids. It struck home with CBGa and CBG in maintaining the body's balance, ensuring a consistent, homeostatic effect on the ECS.
In a landmark move over a year ago, The Researcher gave up his trademark on ECS Balance Control after establishing that the US Patent and Trademark Office was well aware of what the Endocannabinoid System is. In a widely distributed press release over a tireless fight for the trademark, he paid tribute to Professor Raphael Mechoualam, who led a team to discover the Endocannabinoid System and was one of Robinson's many mentors.
His work, backed by cutting-edge research, has redefined cannabinoid therapy, emphasizing the need for full-spectrum, plant-derived formulations that address ECS dysregulation, a root cause of many chronic conditions. Through GCRC, Robinson has spent years compiling research, testing formulations, and educating medical professionals and patients about the importance of ECS modulation.
In 2022, High Times Magazine named Mike Robinson to their exclusive Top 100 Most Influential People in Cannabis list, published in their May 2022 Print Edition. "It was an honor to be recognized with so many others who have been in this for compassion and care for others, for the people and not for the profit. Even with this move now, most people are aware I do everything for Genevieve, and there's a master plan that has to do with her dream - which is so much bigger than a magazine award - but I'll take that humbly as a token of the years past, given to a cause that's fading fast."
Researcher™ A Brand with a Mission:
The Researcher™ brand will stand apart in the industry by offering high-quality hemp extracts and delivering essential ECS education—a missing link in the modern cannabis and wellness markets. Robinson and his team at Dream Farm are integrating daily educational content into the brand's experience, ensuring that customers are not just purchasing a product but gaining knowledge on how cannabinoids interact with their bodies.
"Today, people are consuming hemp extracts without truly understanding how they work," said Robinson. "Researcher will change that. We're not Selling a product but giving consumers a masterclass on achieving ECS Balance daily. Products alone are all over the marketplace, but there's not much explaining how they work in the ECS and how the Endocannabinoid System helps our bodies in many ways. I feel it's important that consumers learn about the endocannabinoids their body makes and ways like diet and exercise that create more of them."
"The Researcher™ brand looks to fill that missing link in the chain, where the ECS is often left out," stated Uhalley, "I look forward to working on the wholesale side with the Dream Farm and Mike on getting Researcher™ into the hands of the people who need to experience this. It's not just the educator, the name, and the mission; it's also an exciting extraction technique that makes these oils solid."
Dream Farm - Where Science Meets Cultivation:
The newly established brand and a name change to 'The Dream Farm" by the owners have the world on the edge of their toes, waiting to hear more; it's now far more than just a cultivation site—it is a hub for cannabinoid innovation. With the team that has come together, Dream Farm will focus on advanced breeding techniques, sustainable hemp farming, and the production of rare cannabinoids, as well as the stars of the show CBGa, CBG, and CBD—known for their potent effects on ECS Balance. This soil-to-oil approach guarantees full transparency and quality control from seed selection to final extraction, ensuring that Researcher products remain the gold standard in cannabinoid wellness.
A Market Disruptor Set to Launch Friday:
With Researcher™ launching this Friday, industry experts anticipate a significant shift in the hemp marketplace. Consumers longing to understand the science behind cannabinoids and the ECS will now have direct access to daily, research-backed insights curated by Robinson and his team.
"I've been following Mike and his research for a few years; his understanding of the ECS is fascinating and, most importantly, trialed by his encounters with typically fatal cancers. Mike's take on THC tolerance stood out to me early. Personally, as a chronic dabber and joint smoker, I can quickly take a half ounce to ash, " explained the Farm owner. "With a couple of tricks from the Researcher, I barely remember to finish my joint; in fact, I stopped combustion altogether; one time, I had to call him and let him know I didn't smoke that mid-morning joint!" Explained Michael Luperio of Western Mass. Hemp, "Now, I don't need to abuse my system with tons of THC and dozens of combustion events a day. I make some ESC adjustments and stay functionally medicated."
Global Cannabinoid Research Center recently merged with Nanobles Corporation, creating a mega entity; Robinson has hinted on social media platforms that they've gained a contract to make even more products for the ECS from the Dream Farm. "You could say we're about shaking up the industry," Robinson" said. "People don't just deserve to know what their ECS is and what Endocannabinoids do. They need to. The Researcher™ is here to give them both the knowledge and the hemp extract product they need for their ECS."
As the world of cannabinoid science advances, Researcher™ is positioning itself as the brand providing cutting-edge formulations and championing the cause of ECS education—one drop at a time.
Contact Mike Robinson today for more information on Researcher™, its launch, and the ECS Balance mission. We look forward to the launch of the GenevivesDream.com website, where Researcher™ will be available on Friday.
