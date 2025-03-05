Mike Robinson's Researcher™ Soil-To-Oil Brand To Launch Friday - Secures Farm Contract

About

Mike Robinson, the founder of the Global Cannabinoid Research Center in Santa Barbara California and the CEO of Nanobles Corp. He's a multiple Cancer survivor that’s used cannabis oils and CBD extensively as well for Severe epilepsy, Chronic Lyme Disease, PTSD, and pain management. Over the last decade, Mike has shared his journey and analytics on cannabinoid medicine research globally while assisting patients and helping to teach clinicians globally. Mike is the former Director of Consumer Affairs and Communications at The American Academy of Cannabinoid Medicine. His post-grad education, however, is not in cannabis or cannabinoid medicine, rather its focus was International Relations and Diplomacy. Robinson has an extensive history of leading a large compassion program that provided countless disadvantaged cannabis patients with various alternative protocol treatments, is a published journalist and international cannabinoid research specialist, is a former registered Civil Rights lobbyist and non-attorney that represented countless disabled children pro bono nationwide for over 2 decades. He’s a past board member of Big Brothers and Sisters, the founder of multiple non-profits for disabled children, and is well known for adopting a severely disabled child, Genevieve, from the compassion program he once ran.

Mike Robinson on Linkedin