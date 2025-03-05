Laurie Sprouse of Ultimate Ventures Receives ADMEI Lifetime Achievement Award

Dallas-Fort Worth Small Business Owner Honored with ADMEI Lifetime Achievement Award for Transformative Leadership in Destination Management

ARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laurie Sprouse, CITE, CMP, DMCP, President and Co-Founder of Ultimate Ventures, a DMC Network Company, was honored with the prestigious Hall of Fame/Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2025 Association of Destination Management Executives International (ADMEI) Awards held in Arlington, Texas on February 26, 2025. This recognition celebrates Laurie’s remarkable contributions to the destination management industry over her illustrious career spanning over three decades.Laurie’s leadership and vision have shaped Ultimate Ventures, a DMC Network Company, into a cornerstone of the destination management community, while her passion for elevating the profession has had a profound impact on the industry as a whole. She is widely respected for challenging the status quo and setting new standards for destination management companies.Her involvement with ADMEI has been extensive. Laurie was among the first class to earn the prestigious Destination Management Certified Professional (DMCP) designation, and Ultimate Ventures was among the first ADMEI members to achieve Accredited Destination Management Company (ADMC) status. In 2010, Laurie was named ADMEI’s “Destination Management Professional of the Year” for her efforts in Texas, where she successfully lobbied for the state’s first-ever legal definition of a “Qualified Destination Management Company” and helped safeguard Texas DMCs from harmful tax legislation. Her advocacy not only benefitted DMCs in Texas but also set a precedent for DMCs across the nation. Laurie’s thought leadership extends to her contributions to ADMEI’s publication, “Guide to Destination Management”, where she co-authored the chapter on group transportation.Known for her mentorship and servant leadership, Laurie has been a guiding force for young professionals in the hospitality industry. She is a trusted advisor and an invaluable resource for colleagues, clients, and competitors alike, always ready to share her knowledge and expertise.“Laurie is not just a leader; she’s a force of nature who continues to elevate all around her,” said Val Lenington, Vice President of Ultimate Ventures. “This well-deserved award is a testament to her dedication, hard work, and unwavering support for the destination management community.”As a dedicated business owner, wife, mother, and mentor, Laurie has shown that true leadership is about service, sacrifice, and making a positive impact on the lives of others.About Ultimate Ventures, a DMC Network CompanyThe destination experts at Ultimate Ventures have been bringing the best of Dallas-Fort Worth to life for over 30 years. As the most awarded corporate event and destination management company in Texas, Ultimate Ventures prides itself on providing a full range of services including special events, team-building, group tours/excursions, and transportation logistics. As the only ADMEI-accredited DMC (ADMC) in North Texas, our women-owned company gives our clients what they crave most: Time Savings, Expertise, and Peace of Mind. For more about this North Texas DMC , visit www.uvdmc.com About The Association of Destination Management Executives International (ADMEI)ADMEI is the premier resource for education, standards, and practices for DMCs from around the globe. ADMEI members represent more than 30 countries on four different continents, and conferences and training events are hosted in both the Americas and Europe.

