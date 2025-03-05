Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with premiers to discuss a Team Canada response to unjustified U.S. tariffs against Canada

CANADA, April 3 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau convened a virtual meeting with Canada’s premiers to discuss the United States’ unjustified tariffs against Canada. The Prime Minister was joined by the Minister of Finance and Intergovernmental Affairs, Dominic LeBlanc, Canada’s Ambassador to the United States, Kirsten Hillman, and Canada’s Fentanyl Czar, Kevin Brosseau.

The Prime Minister and the premiers denounced the U.S.’ decision to impose unjustified tariffs and committed to stand united against this economic threat. They noted that mutually beneficial trade between Canada and the U.S. has underpinned the world’s closest economic partnership for decades. They underscored that tariffs would weaken both of our countries, put thousands of good-paying jobs at risk, and make life less affordable for both Canadians and Americans alike.

The Prime Minister and the premiers discussed Canada’s robust response to the imposition of tariffs by the U.S., which includes moving forward with 25 per cent tariffs on $155 billion worth of imported goods, beginning immediately with a list of goods worth $30 billion. The scope of the Canadian counter tariffs will be increased to $155 billion if the current U.S. tariffs are maintained, and could also be increased if new tariffs are imposed.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Canada’s response is designed to minimize negative impacts on Canadians and the economy, while also recognizing that U.S. tariffs will inevitably cause some economic hardship. Minister LeBlanc stated the federal government will soon announce an initial package of supports to mitigate the impact of U.S. tariffs on Canadian workers, families, and businesses. First Ministers also discussed progress to reduce barriers to internal trade and labour mobility within Canada.

The Prime Minister and the premiers thanked Canadians for their resilience and solidarity in the face of this threat. They noted their response to these challenging times has proven to the world that Canada will always be strong, free, proud, and united. First Ministers agreed to continue working together to defend Canada’s economy and sovereignty in the weeks and months ahead.