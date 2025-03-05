Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on her upcoming nomination of Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III as member of the CA

When session resumes on June 2, 2025, I shall nominate Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III as a member of the Commission on Appointments (CA), representing the Minority in this crucial constitutional body.

Senator Pimentel, a former Senate President and our current Senate Minority Leader, has the experience to ensure that only the most qualified individuals are appointed to key government positions.

The Commission on Appointments is responsible for vetting and confirming presidential appointments to the Cabinet, Judicial and Bar Council, foreign service, military, and constitutional commissions.

With Senator Pimentel continuing the Minority's representation, we trust that the CA will remain fair, accountable, and transparent.