Businesses Honored with the Pulse of the City News Award for 14 Consecutive Years of Outstanding Customer Service

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three contractors have made a name for themselves by meeting the highest standards of customer service and satisfaction, earning them a 14th straight Pulse Award All Around Joe in Milford, Ohio, has been meeting homeowners’ renovation, installation and repair needs since 1996. Its team of contractors work with clients to perform renovations in keeping with their vision while also staying within their budget. In addition to providing high-quality work and materials, All Around Joe is known for communicating with clients throughout the project to ensure customer satisfaction. Their team will get the job done right the first time no matter the project’s size or scope, ensuring expectations are not just met, but exceeded. For more information, visit the company’s Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/all-around-joe-milford-oh Guy Painting LLC of Indianapolis is a family-owned, full-service painting contractor. With more than 20 years of experience, Owner Ron Jones has worked with more than 15,000 homeowners and businesses in Indianapolis, providing interior and exterior painting services, as well as wood and window repair and wood siding replacement. The team at Guy Painting is a family, and that teamwork and cooperation extends to customer relationships. For more information, visit the company’s Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/Guy-Painting-LLC-Indianapolis-IN Anthony & Sylvan Pools of Warminster, Pennsylvania, has a long history in the swimming pool industry. The company was founded in 1996 when Sylvan Pools, operating on the East Coast for nearly 80 years, merged with Anthony Pools, which had been operating on the West Coast for just as long. The company has perfected the art and craft of building custom inground pools, using only the most durable and high-quality materials. In addition, the company handles pool renovations, pool maintenance, and pool equipment and supplies. With a host of satisfied customers, Anthony & Sylvan Pools receives a large part of its business today from referrals. For more information, visit its Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/anthony-sylvan-pools-hq-Warminster-PA Pulse of the City News prides itself on honoring businesses and professionals in the construction and real estate industries such as these that provide an excellent customer experience.What sets the Pulse Award apart is the research behind it. Pulse uses a database of performance information that has been compiled on an ongoing basis since 2009. Then, by determining an annual rating for companies, Pulse offers a level of stability that tells the whole story, not just what the company did last week. The Pulse Award is reserved for those earning the highest ratings of 4 or 5 stars.About Pulse of the City News and The Stirling CenterPulse of the City News, rooted in the building and construction industry, has teamed with The Stirling Center to bring the benefits of the “customer experience” perspective to the industry. The two firms are dedicated to recognizing building and construction companies and individuals that successfully embrace the combination of quality product and exemplary customer service and providing services to them and others aspiring to embrace both objectives.The Stirling Center provides “customer-first” learning resources, including articles, courses, and training tools and materials on customer-oriented performance.Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center are in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9500 or go online to https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/

