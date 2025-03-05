TBI Agents Investigating Fairfield Glade Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 13th Judicial District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway, TBI special agents continue to investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon involving an officer of the Fairfield Glade Police Department.

Preliminary information indicates the incident occurred at approximately 4:30 CT. Law enforcement officers had been searching for a suspect involved in a domestic incident, when an officer located the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop the driver, who led the officer on a pursuit. The driver eventually pulled into a gravel driveway at a location in the 9000 block of Peavine Road and exited his vehicle, armed with a handgun, and fired at the officer, striking the patrol vehicle’s windshield. The driver then advanced toward the officer on foot, after which the officer returned fire, striking and killing him. Authorities later identified the driver as 42-year-old Jody Tollet, of Crab Orchard. No law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events in the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether an officer’s actions were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.

