Statement of Incident: Man illegally in the U.S. dies from hyperthermia south of Deming, New Mexico.

This notification is being issued to the public pursuant to the CBP policy regarding Notification and Review Procedures for Certain Deaths and Deaths in Custody and the Department of Homeland Security FY 2021 Appropriation (H. Rept. 116-458) reporting requirements related to CBP-involved deaths.

On Sep. 25, 2024, at approximately 2:01 p.m., Border Patrol Agents (BPAs) assigned to the Deming Station responded to a sensor activation and encountered a group of people illegally in the United States, approximately .85 miles north of New Mexico (NM) State Highway 9 and approximately 10.6 miles west of the Columbus Port of Entry, in Columbus, NM. The group informed the BPAs that another man was in medical distress approximately 100 yards from their location.

At approximately 2:10 p.m., BPAs located the man face down on the ground near a bush. The man stated he could not stand up and needed water. BPAs immediately requested assistance from emergency medical services (EMS) via radio. Additionally, BPAs requested vis radio for a BPA emergency medical technician to respond to their location to assist and used water to cool the man down.

At approximately 2:45 p.m., the Village of Columbus Fire and EMS Department arrived on scene. At approximately 2:52 p.m., a BPA paramedic arrived on scene and assisted EMS personnel who continued to cool the man while the BPA paramedic established an intravenous line (IV) and provided fluids. EMS personnel began transporting the man to a landing zone so he could be flown via air to a medical center. The BPA paramedic accompanied EMS aboard the ambulance to assist with lifesaving efforts. During transport to the landing zone, the man went into cardiac arrest. EMS began cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and rerouted to Mimbres Memorial Hospital in Deming, NM, while the BPA paramedic delivered additional medicine by IV.

At approximately 3:43 p.m., EMS personnel and the BPA paramedic arrived at the hospital, where doctors assumed medical care. At 3:47 p.m., all lifesaving efforts ceased, and a hospital physician declared the man deceased.

On Sep. 26, 2024, the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator conducted an autopsy on the deceased man, who was identified as a 34-year-old of unknown nationality. Medical Investigator personnel determined the cause of death was hyperthermia and listed the manner of death as accident.

CBP Office of Professional Responsibility is reviewing the incident. The Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General was notified.