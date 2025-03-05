Summary

Product Type:
Food & Beverages
Allergens
Undeclared sulfites

U.S. Trading Company
Company Announcement

(March 3, 2025) U.S. Trading Company of Hayward, CA is recalling Joy Luck Brand Lily Flowers because it may contain undeclared SULFITES. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sulfites run the risk of serious allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The lily flowers were distributed to retailers Nationwide.

The lily flowers are individually packed in plastic packaging. Below is the product being recalled:

Brand 

Product Name 

Size 

UPC 

Joy Luck

Dried Lily Flowers

2.5oz

721557511008

The recall was initiated after Florida Dept of Agriculture and Consumer Services collected a sample of the lily flowers. It was discovered that lily flowers containing sulfites were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of sulfites

No illnesses have been reported to date.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Customers with a sulfite allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product are urged not to consume the product and dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact U.S. Trading Company at 510-781-1818 Monday thru Friday between 8:00am - 4:30pm PST.

Company Contact Information

Consumers:
U.S. Trading Company
510-781-1818