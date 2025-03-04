Abbott Appoints Four To Upper Guadalupe River Authority Board

TEXAS, March 4 - March 4, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott reappointed Dick Eastland and Jeanne Stacy and appointed Jonathan Letz and Weir Labatt to the Upper Guadalupe River Authority for terms set to expire on February 1, 2029. The River Authority is responsible for control, storing, preservation, and distribution of the waters of the Upper Guadalupe River and its tributaries.

Dick Eastland of Hunt is the president of Camp Mystic Incorporated. He is a member and the former president of the Camping Association for Mutual Progress and a volunteer the Kerrville Rotary Club. Additionally, he is a former member of the Hunt Independent School District Board and former coach for the West Kerr County Little League and the West Kerr County Little Dribblers. Eastland received a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from The University of Texas (UT) at Austin.

Jeanne Stacy of Ingram is the director of Camp Waldemar in Hunt. She is a member of the American Camp Association and the Society for Human Resource Management. Additionally, she is a member and former president of the Camping Association for Mutual Progress. Stacy received a bachelor’s degree from Brown University.

Jonathan Letz of Comfort is owner of Cherry Creek Ranch, The Garden Haus, and Southwest Turf and Irrigation. He is president of Texas Wildlife Association, director of Grace Christian Academy, and vice president of Kerr Economic Development Corporation. Letz received a Bachelor of Business Administration and Bachelor of Petroleum Land Management from UT Austin.

Weir Labatt of Kerrville is retired from the Labatt Company. He was honorably discharged from the United Staes Army and received a Bachelor of Business Administration from UT Austin.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.