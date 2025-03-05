Higo Launches "Hi2Go": The Safe, Smart Way to Find Your Perfect Trip Friends

Higo travel buddy Higo travel buddy logo

New app connects adventure-seekers worldwide with verified profiles, shared interests, and safety-first features

SINGAPORE, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Higo, a trailblazer in social travel technology, recently announced the official launch of Higo: Find Travel Buddy Hi2Go , now available for download on Google Play. Designed for solo travelers, digital nomads, and explorers craving meaningful connections, HiGo redefines how travelers find companions by prioritizing safety, compatibility, and authentic shared experiences.Breaking the Ice, Not TrustSolo travel is soaring in popularity, but safety concerns and loneliness remain barriers. Hi2Go tackles this with a three-step verification system, combining AI-powered profile checks, social media authentication, and optional ID verification. Unlike generic travel apps, HiGo matches users based on:Travel styles: Backpacker, luxury seeker, or slow traveler? Find your tribe.Interests: Foodies, hikers, history buffs, or festival-goers—connect over passions.Itinerary overlap: Heading to Bali in July? Discover companions with aligned plans.“Traveling with a stranger shouldn’t feel risky,” says Higo’s founder. “HiGo isn’t just an app—it’s a community built on trust. We’re giving travelers the tools to explore boldly, but never blindly.”Key FeaturesSmart Matching Algorithm: Get curated buddy suggestions based on personality quizzes and travel preferences.Verified Profiles: Green-check badges indicate completed ID checks or social media ties.Safety Toolkit: In-app icebreakers, real-time location sharing, and emergency contact integration.Group Travel Mode: Plan trips with multiple verified users and split costs seamlessly.Local Guides Network: Connect with vetted locals offering insider tips or joint adventures.Why Travelers Love HiGo Travel BuddyEarly beta users rave:“I found a hiking buddy for Peru who knew all the hidden trails—it felt like traveling with an old friend!” – Maria, 28“The verification process made me comfortable meeting solo. Plus, we bonded over street photography!” – Raj, 34AvailabilityDownload Higo: Find Travel Buddy Hi2Go for free on Google Play ([ https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.higo.android ]). An iOS version is slated for release in Early Feb. 2025 ( IOS Download ).About HigoHigo empowers travelers to forge authentic connections without compromising safety. This app is founded by a team of globetrotters and tech innovators, the company is dedicated to making solo travel safer, social, and unforgettable.

