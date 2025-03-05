Hawaiʻi Judiciary Reaffirms Commitment to Providing Language Access to the Courts

HONOLULU – On March 1, 2025, a presidential Executive Order designated for the first time English as the official national language. The Executive Order rescinds a former mandate that required federal agencies and recipients of federal funding to provide language assistance to non-English speakers.

The Executive Order does not impact Hawaiʻi’s recognition of both English and ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi as the state’s official languages. The Judiciary reaffirms its policy of allowing people to communicate with the courts in either language.

“Respect for ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi is a core value of the Hawaiʻi Judiciary,” Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald said.

Additionally, one in ten Hawaiʻi residents have limited English proficiency. Without recognizing and accommodating these language needs, a great number of people appearing before the courts or receiving Judiciary services would not be able to meaningfully participate in the justice system.

The Judiciary has dedicated many resources to enhancing language access services for court users. “We are proud to provide such services, including court interpreters for all parties, witnesses, and persons with a substantial interested in a case and language services at all points of contact with the Judiciary, whether in person or over the telephone,” Recktenwald said.

“We assure court users, interpreters, and the public that the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary remains fully committed to providing court interpreters to persons with limited English proficiency or speech or hearing impairments,” added Recktenwald. “We continue to see this as a critical service to assure meaningful access to the courts.”