FREIDA ROTHMAN Celebrates Women’s History Month with 2025 WOMEN OF STRENGTH™ Campaign in Partnership with Folds of Honor

Designer & CEO Freida Rothman (right) with 2025 WOMEN OF STRENGTH™ honorees (from left to right) Alex Maddox, Shannon Allen, and Rachel Faulkner Brown, honoring their resilience and legacy in partnership with Folds of Honor. Photo: Dhrumil Desai

The WOMEN OF STRENGTH™ campaign shares stories of women who faced profound loss and gives back to Folds of Honor to support fallen service members’ families.

Through this campaign, we honor the extraordinary resilience of women who have faced profound loss yet continue to move forward with courage. Their stories remind us all of the power of perseverance.” — Freida Rothman, Designer & CEO

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning jewelry designer Freida Rothman proudly announces the honorees of the sixth annual WOMEN OF STRENGTH™ campaign, Legacy of Resilience, celebrating the unwavering courage and sacrifice of widows of military service members and first responders. This year’s campaign shines a light on the women who carry forward the legacies of their loved ones with strength and dignity, turning profound loss into a force for resilience and hope.In alignment with this mission, FREIDA ROTHMAN is honored to partner with Folds of Honor, an organization providing life-changing scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled U.S. service members and first responders. Founded by Lieutenant Colonel Dan Rooney, Folds of Honor has awarded over 52,000 scholarships since its inception in 2007, ensuring that sacrifice is met with opportunity.The esteemed honorees for the sixth annual 2025 WOMEN OF STRENGTH™ campaign are Shannon Allen (Athens, GA), Alex Maddox (Williamson, GA), and Rachel Faulkner Brown (Alpharetta, GA). Shannon Allen, a devoted caregiver to her late husband, U.S. Army Master Sergeant Mark Allen, continues to honor his legacy while raising their children. Alex Maddox, who endured the heartbreaking loss of her husband, Patrolman Chase Maddox, and her oldest child, has become a beacon of hope through her work with Band of Blue, supporting families of fallen officers. Rachel Faulkner Brown, a Gold Star wife, has dedicated her life to uplifting widows through Never Alone Widows, helping women navigate grief with strength and purpose. Through their stories, the 2025 edition of WOMEN OF STRENGTH™ honors the enduring strength of military and first responder families.Against the backdrop of a poignant and powerful campaign shoot, Freida Rothman and her team skillfully captured the essence of these inspiring women. The campaign not only showcases the timeless elegance of Freida Rothman’s designs but also pays tribute to the resilience and dedication of these remarkable honorees. Each honoree’s story is a testament to the power of determination, perseverance, and innovation in navigating obstacles and fostering positive change within their lives.Freida Rothman, recipient of the Social Impact Award from the Accessories Council for her iconic STRENGTH Bracelet , expresses her excitement, stating, “Through the WOMAN OF STRENGTH™ campaign, we honor the extraordinary resilience of women who have faced profound loss yet continue to move forward with courage. Their stories remind us all of the power of perseverance.” These women epitomize resilience, ingenuity, and an unwavering spirit that serves as a beacon of strength for the next generation.As part of the campaign, a portion of proceeds from the award-winning STRENGTH Bracelet will be donated to Folds of Honor, helping to fund scholarships that empower the next generation. Customers can also join the mission by becoming a Folds of Honor Squadron member, pledging a monthly donation to support educational opportunities for the families of those who have served.Freida Rothman invites the public to celebrate these extraordinary WOMEN OF STRENGTH™ as their journeys unfold. The campaign has launched digitally on freidarothman.com and social platforms, offering audiences worldwide the opportunity to witness and be inspired by these powerful narratives.ABOUT FREIDA ROTHMANBorn and raised in Brooklyn, Freida Rothman is an award-winning designer, second-generation jeweler, and a mother of five striving to remind every woman of her inner strength. Inspired by the legacy of her four grandparents - all Holocaust survivors - Freida’s designs were inspired by their ability to find positivity and strength in the face of adversity. Growing up across the street from them, Freida watched them rebuild their lives and how they continued to put one foot in front of the other. In honor of their perseverance and resilience, it became Freida’s life mission to focus on positivity and to find beauty all around her. In 2010, Freida began taking design inspiration from the city streets that gave her family a second chance. Her signature sterling silver and mixed-metal pieces elevate Brooklyn grit - from the New York City skyline and it’s streets - into designs made to inspire you every day. She personally designs each piece of jewelry to inspire and remind you that positivity is a choice and to see beauty all around you!

Freida Rothman Introduces the Sixth Annual WOMEN OF STRENGTH™: Legacy of Resilience Campaign in Partnership with Folds of Honor

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.