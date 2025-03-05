Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Semtech, Atkore, Newmont, and Venture Global and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC), Atkore Inc. (NYSE: ATKR), Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM), and Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE: VG). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC)

Class Period: August 27, 2024 - February 7, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 22, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants allegedly failed to disclose to investors: (1) that its CopperEdge products did not meet the needs of its server rack customer or end users; (2) that, as a result, the CopperEdge products required certain rack architecture changes; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s sales of CopperEdge products would not ramp-up during fiscal 2026; (4) that, as a result, sales of CopperEdge products would be lower-than-expected; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Atkore Inc. (NYSE: ATKR)

Class Period: February 1, 2024 - February 3, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 23, 2025

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Atkore engaged in an anticompetitive price-fixing scheme that artificially inflated the price of PVC Pipes; (2) Atkore reaped significant, unsustainable financial benefits from its anticompetitive conduct; (3) as Atkore's price-fixing scheme was exposed, the Company and its price-fixing co-conspirators were no longer able to artificially inflate the price of PVC Pipes, resulting in a substantial decrease in the price of PVC Pipes; (4) Atkore's business and operations were negatively impacted; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM)

Class Period: February 22, 2024 - October 23, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 1, 2025

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to Newmont’s projected revenue outlook and ability to deliver growing gold and mineral production at its Tier 1 portfolio operations through mining and cost profile improvements; and (2) defendants provided the public with materially flawed statements of confidence and growth projections which did not account for these variables.

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG)

Class Period: Pursuant and/or traceable to Venture’s registration statement for the initial public offering held on or about January 24, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 18, 2025

The Complaint alleges that Venture Global made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Venture Global's ability to deliver liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the world and to continue development of its five natural gas liquefication and export projects depended on customer contracts; (2) Venture Global was facing legal challenges from existing large clients, such as BP and Shell, due to delays in supply contracts as it commissioned its projects; and (3) accordingly, Venture Global's business and/or financial prospects were overstated.

