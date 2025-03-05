DLNR News Release – KAMAʻĀINA ARTISTS SELECTED FOR RESIDENCY PROGRAM, March 4, 2025 Newsroom Posted on Mar 4, 2025 in Latest Department News

KAMAʻĀINA ARTISTS SELECTED FOR RESIDENCY PROGRAM

March 4, 2025

HONOLULU – Four artists have been selected as the state of Hawaiʻiʻs Climate Artists in Residence. The innovative programseeks to engage local artists in the co-development of Hawaiʻi’s Climate Action Pathways (CAP) through creating works across a range of artistic media. The awardees stood out from a competitive applicant pool of 65 artists representing a range of media from throughout Hawaiʻi.

The selected artists will each receive a stipend of $5,000, plus $2,000 for materials.

They are:

Keisha Tanaka , an ʻōiwi photographer whose works capture the intimate moments that weave together the rich tapestry of her community’s stories .

Benjamin Fairfield, an educator whose work turns trash into music and musical instruments, reminding us that everything we attempt to cast away has potential, worth, and purpose .

Gillian Dueñas , a Chamoru painter who uses art to connect with her ancestors and homeland while in the diaspora .

Erin Voss , a designer whose work visualizes the complex relationships between communities and ecosystems.

“The response to this call was truly stunning,” said Leah Laramee, State Climate Coordinator. “Our goal is to co-develop the CAP in a manner that speaks to people, and it is clear that art is one of those pathways.” Through art, this unique program aims to inspire and connect Hawaiʻi residents to critical climate change challenges.

The artists will engage in the development of key topics from the CAP, including cultural knowledge, land stewardship, energy efficiency, transportation decarbonization, and community resilience.

“The secure future of Indigenous communities is my priority. Discussions about climate change can be very traumatizing and anxiety inducing for our peoples, so I use art as a medicine and tool for instilling hope. I am thrilled to be working with native, Pasifika, local, county, and state organizations to continue doing this work,” said Gillian Dueñas, one of the selected artists. “Our Pasifika ancestors have always been innovators and visionaries, and art is the legacy that they have left for us to inherit and use as a tool to sustain our peoples.”

Artists will participate in subject matter meetings throughout the year and will have the chance to visit related projects on the ground. The finished artworks will be exhibited at the Capitol Modern, the Hawaiʻi State Art Museum in Honolulu, from October 1-31, 2025. This project, in partnership with the University of Hawaiʻi Sea Grant College Program, aligns with the CCMAC’s mission to promote ambitious, climate-neutral, and culturally responsive strategies for climate change adaptation and mitigation in Hawaiʻi.

