Exclusive Early Access to North Bay’s First Cannabis Lounge at Mercy Wellness

COTATI, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mercy Wellness is making history by launching the first-ever cannabis consumption lounge in the North Bay, offering an upscale setting that makes you feel at home while legally enjoying cannabis on-site. What truly sets Mercy Wellness apart is its fully integrated cannabis experience—a journey from seed to package to puff all under one roof. Customers within our retail store can watch Mercy Grown cannabis flourish on-site, see it transformed into premium products through our manufacturing window, and then enjoy the freshest, in-house cannabis at our elevated lounge experience.Beginning March 27, 2025, Mercy Wellness will introduce "Early Access" hours, allowing guests to experience the lounge while the final phase of construction, including a back patio seating area, is completed.During this period, the lounge will be open Thursday through Saturday from 3 PM to 10 PM, with an expanded schedule coming soon."We created this space with the cannabis community in mind—every detail, from the seating to the ambiance, is designed to offer an elevated experience that’s both welcoming and relaxing. Since 2010, we’ve been dedicated to normalizing cannabis and breaking down lingering stigmas, and launching the first licensed consumption lounge in the North Bay is a pivotal step in that journey. We’re proud to create a safe, social spot for responsible enjoyment—a place where culture, connection, and community can come together," said Brandon Levine Founder/CEO at Mercy Wellness.From Harvest to High—The Freshest Cannabis AwaitsAt the Mercy Wellness Consumption Lounge, we bring the legendary farm-to-smoke experience of Northern California straight to your bowl. This is your destination for the freshest, award-winning cannabis in the North Bay. Our harvest-to-high approach ensures unparalleled quality, sourcing directly from local farms across Sonoma County to Humboldt—plus our own award-winning Mercy Grown cultivation right on-site. That means the shortest journey from plant to puff, featuring exclusive cultivars and curated flower flights you won’t be able to find anywhere else.Experience the purest expression of Northern California cannabis, crafted with the same care and expertise that makes this region a world-class agricultural destination.A Social Lounge & Premier Event SpaceThe Mercy Wellness Consumption Lounge isn’t just a place to enjoy premium cannabis—it’s a hub for entertainment, events, and community gatherings. Designed as a versatile event space, the lounge will feature:Live entertainment, including DJs, themed nights, and special performancesBig-screen game nights for major sporting eventsVendor pop-ups & exclusive brand activations showcasing new productsPrivate party rentals for special occasions and celebrationsA curated menu featuring locally grown flower, concentrates, pre-rolls, drinks, and ediblesRotating food trucks & catering partners to enhance the experienceWhether you’re looking to kick back and vibe to music, catch the big game with friends, or host a private cannabis-friendly event, the Mercy Wellness Consumption Lounge offers a one-of-a-kind social experience in the North Bay.Commitment to Safe & Responsible ConsumptionAt Mercy Wellness, the safety and well-being of our community is our top priority. As part of our commitment, we actively promote safe consumption practices and educate patrons on the importance of responsible use and impairment. Driving under the influence of cannabis is both illegal and dangerous, and we strongly encourage guests to plan ahead by arranging for a designated driver, utilizing rideshare services, or taking public transportation.About Mercy WellnessMercy Wellness is an award-winning, vertically integrated cannabis company and dispensary with deep local roots, proudly serving the North Bay since 2010. Locally owned and operated, Mercy Wellness offers retail dispensaries in Cotati and Santa Rosa, delivery throughout Sonoma and Marin counties, and operations spanning manufacturing, cultivation, nursery, distribution, and now the only licensed consumption lounge in the North Bay—continuing its commitment to community, quality, and innovation.For more information about the Mercy Wellness Consumption Lounge “Early Access” launch, visit mercywellness.com/thelounge or email: lounge@mercywellness.com.Link to PhotosContact:Ray GonzalesMercy Wellnessray@mercywellness.com(310) 741-9374mercywellness.com

