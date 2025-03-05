Submit Release
AHA files amicus brief in 4th Circuit in support of Maryland 340B contract pharmacy law

The AHA Feb. 28 filed a friend-of-the-court brief in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit, urging the court to affirm a decision by the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland in September to deny a preliminary injunction sought by drug companies and PhRMA against enforcement of Maryland's state law protecting 340B pricing for contract pharmacy arrangements.  

The AHA also filed amicus briefs in the district court in July and August, defending Maryland’s law against drug industry efforts to enjoin it.  

Others joining AHA in the Feb. 28 filing were 340B Health, the Maryland Hospital Association, the Mid-Atlantic Association of Community Health Centers and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists. 

