Wasilla Resident Aaron Turner Pleads to Two Counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor

March 4, 2025

(Palmer, AK) â€“ on Feb. 27, Wasilla resident Aaron Turner, 42, pled to two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree for conduct during 2019 through 2020.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 25, 2025, before Superior Court Judge John Cagle. The defendant faces 5 to 15 years of presumptive sentencing on each count. The defendant will have a 10-year probationary term following incarceration and suspended time, pursuant to a plea agreement. Turner will have to register as a sex offender for life.

The Alaska State Troopers Child Abuse Investigation Unit investigated the case. Assistant District Attorney Krista N. Anderson prosecuted the case with support from Paralegal Suzette Marey.

