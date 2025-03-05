Royal College of Physicians supports major research initiative to drive a greener NHS

The Royal College of Physicians is proud to be a ‘supporting partner’ of the successful bid from the Getting it Right First Time (GIRFT) programme and the University of Exeter to establish a national hub delivering research to address the challenge of decarbonising healthcare pathways.

UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) has announced seven new transdisciplinary research hubs, funded by URKI and the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR), to ensure that health is central to net zero strategies .

Dr Mark Harber, Royal College of Physicians special adviser on healthcare sustainability and climate change, said:

“We are delighted to support this vital research which aligns with our commitment to support the NHS to become a more sustainable healthcare system, resilient to the challenges of the future like climate change.

“The ambitions of this project to develop pathway guides that focus on low-carbon models of care - such as one-stop hospital appointments, remote consultations, and measures to promote early recovery and care in community settings - are exactly the sort of innovative, practical solutions we need. Crucially, the implementation guide to support NHS trusts to put carbon reduction measures into practice will turn research into real-world impact.

“High-quality research is fundamental to developing evidence-based solutions for a greener NHS that delivers excellent patient care. GIRFT’s work to identify co-benefits like improved efficiency, productivity, and reduced health inequalities will ensure benefits to patients and the healthcare system alike.

“We look forward to collaborating with our members and fellows to support the hub led by GIRFT and the University of Exeter to drive meaningful, lasting change toward a greener NHS.”