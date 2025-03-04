Attorney General Pamela Bondi Intervenes in Lawsuit Against Illinois for Unlawfully Requiring Nonprofits to Publicly Post Race Based Data

Today, Attorney General Pamela Bondi moved to intervene in American Alliance for Equal Rights v. Bennett. The lawsuit challenges Illinois’ first in the nation law that requires nonprofits to publicly disclose demographic information, such as race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, and gender identity, of its officers and directors.

The intent of the statute is to encourage nonprofits to discriminate under the guise of making nonprofit boards more “diverse.” President Trump and Attorney General Bondi are dedicated to ending DEI and restoring merit-based opportunity nationwide, and in all sectors.

Today’s intervention is an early step toward eradicating illegal race and sex preferences across the government. “The United States cannot and will not sit idly while a state denies its citizens equal protection under the guise of diversity,” said Attorney General Bondi. “Discrimination in all its forms is abhorrent and must be eliminated. The Department of Justice will continue to exercise its statutory right to intervene in cases whenever a state encourages DEI instead of merit.”

“This is a case of immense public importance because, as the Supreme Court recognized, ending ‘discrimination means eliminating all of it,’” said Acting Associate Attorney General Chad Mizelle. “This intervention seeks to eliminate discrimination via DEI and ensure the Constitution’s guarantee of equal protection is enforced.”