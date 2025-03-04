Now Hiring! TBI Announces Criminal Investigator Job Openings in Middle and West Tennessee

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions:

TBI SPECIAL AGENT CRIMINAL INVESTIGATOR 1

Technology and Innovation Division Cybercrime and Digital Evidence Unit

Davidson County – 1 Vacancy Madison County – 2 Vacancies Job Duties:

TBI Agents assigned to the Digital Forensics Squad support all TBI Divisions, State, Federal, and Local law enforcement agencies by conducting cutting edge Digital Forensics examinations of computers, cell phones and other types of digital devices, as well as audio and video enhancement and processing of infotainment systems. These investigations range from homicides, drug trafficking, public corruption, sex crimes, and Cybercrime amongst others. Agents in this squad receive best-in-class training involving next generation software tools for the extraction and examination of evidence located in digital devices.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree.

Preferred Qualifications:

15 Hours of Collegiate level computer related training OR at least three years’ work experience in an Information Technology or Information Security role. Experience with networks, operating systems, software development, systems administration, or application logs. Experience with cell phone toll records analysis. Additionally, possession of an advanced IT related certification or training is preferred (e.g., CompTIA A+, Net+, Security+, CEH, GSEC, SANS training, CISSP, etc.).

Monthly Salary: $5,591-$8,915

For Additional Information:

Please visit www.TBIjobs.com or email TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov). Apply on job opening 66046. These positions will be posted on March 4th, 2025 – March 10th, 2025, for five business days.

